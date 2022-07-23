SharpGold
- Experts
-
I Kadek Cristian Angga PutraSome traders wish for the perfect robot that will do all the hard work for them. Of course, this is not possible, but automating your trading to a certain extent is quite feasible
- Version: 14.0
- Updated: 11 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Some Features:
- News to stop EA before high impact news
- Scalping mode to stop EA in some cases
...
|- LIVE SIGNAL:
- EA SETUP:
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M1
|Test From
|2020
|Settings
|Contact me to get the best set file
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 (IN CENT
|Recommend Deposit
|$500(IN CENT)
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
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