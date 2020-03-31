[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions.

It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR".

The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only.

It is very easy to set up and supervise.





Features

It can be individually adjusted to use on any currency pairs of your choice.

It has implemented money management and risk management settings.

Additional functions to test the response during different market situations.

This EA is fully automatic, we recommend to monitor it though. In other words, you can simply switch it ON and let it run, but you should always supervise it. The market is unpredictable and no fully automatic system can handle unexpected market behavior, especially situations when macro-economic data are released.

The EA should be set to work from 9:00 to 15:00 CET (FRANKFURT), which means since LONDON session start till the first hour of NEW YORK session (14:30 CET is the usual time when the U.S. macro-economic data are being released).





Backtesting

The Expert Advisor is delivered in default "factory" settings, which are set to work on the three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. Please be aware, that testing any system on historic data will never give you any information about how it will work in real live market conditions. We do not comment any backtest results.





Input Parameters

EnableMM : enable MMRisk function

: enable MMRisk function MMRisk : risking set percentage of the account's equity

: risking set percentage of the account's equity FixedLot : fixed position size

: fixed position size TPOnSLRatio : SL (x) this multiplicator = TP value

: SL (x) this multiplicator = TP value SoundAlert : to enable sound alert for "position-open"

: to enable sound alert for "position-open" SoundName : the sound file to use as sound alert

: the sound file to use as sound alert PushAlert : to enable the Push Alerts

: to enable the Push Alerts EmailAlert : to enable the Email Alerts

: to enable the Email Alerts AllowMultipleSignal : to enable multiple signals

: to enable multiple signals MinTimeGap : minimum time in between 2 signals

: minimum time in between 2 signals PositionLimit : maximum number of opened positions

: maximum number of opened positions Openreverse : the EA will open reversed position

: the EA will open reversed position OpenHedged : the EA will open 2 hedged positions

: the EA will open 2 hedged positions SetSLTPOnEntry : SL and TP will be set automatically

: SL and TP will be set automatically AddSpreadToSLOnSellEntry : SL+spread for SHORT positions

: SL+spread for SHORT positions MinSLToOpenTrade : minimum SL to open trade

: minimum SL to open trade MaxSLToOpenTrade : maximum SL to open trade

: maximum SL to open trade ProfitReached : if position reaches certain profit, then:

: if position reaches certain profit, then: ProfitLocked : move the SL to minimum profit

: move the SL to minimum profit BBPeriod : internal BB indicator settings

: internal BB indicator settings BBDeviation : internal BB indicator settings

: internal BB indicator settings BBApplied : internal BB indicator settings

: internal BB indicator settings MinMiddleLineDistance : signal valid if "x" pips from SMA

: signal valid if "x" pips from SMA PSARStep : internal PSAR indicator settings

: internal PSAR indicator settings PSARMaximum : internal PSAR indicator settings

: internal PSAR indicator settings PSARTrailing : move trailing stop with PSAR

: move trailing stop with PSAR TimeFilter : limit the time period when EA works

: limit the time period when EA works StartHour : internal PC clock - start hour

: internal PC clock - start hour StopHour : internal PC clock - end hour

: internal PC clock - end hour MagicNumber : change this number to any.

: change this number to any. TradeComment: change the text to anything.





If You Already Purchased The Product

Please write a private message to us, we will send the User MANUAL with description of the functions, also will give you recommendations on how to trade live, etc.





Author

Antonin Skaryd, private investor and market analyst, software developer and founder of the FUTURE ENTERPRISE company.

[EA] MECHANIC is fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy with no place for emotions or non-systematic trading approaches or random trader's behavior. It has an exact entry point and an exact exit point.