EA MECHANIC

[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions.

  • It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR".
  • The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only.
  • It is very easy to set up and supervise.


Features

  • It can be individually adjusted to use on any currency pairs of your choice.
  • It has implemented money management and risk management settings.
  • Additional functions to test the response during different market situations.

This EA is fully automatic, we recommend to monitor it though. In other words, you can simply switch it ON and let it run, but you should always supervise it. The market is unpredictable and no fully automatic system can handle unexpected market behavior, especially situations when macro-economic data are released.

The EA should be set to work from 9:00 to 15:00 CET (FRANKFURT), which means since LONDON session start till the first hour of NEW YORK session (14:30 CET is the usual time when the U.S. macro-economic data are being released).


Backtesting

The Expert Advisor is delivered in default "factory" settings, which are set to work on the three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. Please be aware, that testing any system on historic data will never give you any information about how it will work in real live market conditions. We do not comment any backtest results.


Input Parameters

  • EnableMM: enable MMRisk function
  • MMRisk: risking set percentage of the account's equity
  • FixedLot: fixed position size
  • TPOnSLRatio: SL (x) this multiplicator = TP value
  • SoundAlert: to enable sound alert for "position-open"
  • SoundName: the sound file to use as sound alert
  • PushAlert: to enable the Push Alerts
  • EmailAlert: to enable the Email Alerts
  • AllowMultipleSignal: to enable multiple signals
  • MinTimeGap: minimum time in between 2 signals
  • PositionLimit: maximum number of opened positions
  • Openreverse: the EA will open reversed position
  • OpenHedged: the EA will open 2 hedged positions
  • SetSLTPOnEntry: SL and TP will be set automatically
  • AddSpreadToSLOnSellEntry: SL+spread for SHORT positions
  • MinSLToOpenTrade: minimum SL to open trade
  • MaxSLToOpenTrade: maximum SL to open trade
  • ProfitReached: if position reaches certain profit, then:
  • ProfitLocked: move the SL to minimum profit
  • BBPeriod: internal BB indicator settings
  • BBDeviation: internal BB indicator settings
  • BBApplied: internal BB indicator settings
  • MinMiddleLineDistance: signal valid if "x" pips from SMA
  • PSARStep: internal PSAR indicator settings
  • PSARMaximum: internal PSAR indicator settings
  • PSARTrailing: move trailing stop with PSAR
  • TimeFilter: limit the time period when EA works
  • StartHour: internal PC clock - start hour
  • StopHour: internal PC clock - end hour
  • MagicNumber: change this number to any.
  • TradeComment: change the text to anything.


If You Already Purchased The Product

Please write a private message to us, we will send the User MANUAL with description of the functions, also will give you recommendations on how to trade live, etc.


Author

Antonin Skaryd, private investor and market analyst, software developer and founder of the FUTURE ENTERPRISE company.

[EA] MECHANIC is fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy with no place for emotions or non-systematic trading approaches or random trader's behavior. It has an exact entry point and an exact exit point.

