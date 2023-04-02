EA Seven MT4

The initial price is 75 USD, the future price is 150 USD



The EA uses a reverse strategy. To detect trading signals, the following indicators are used: Moving Average, Relative Vigor Index, Average True Range, Alligator and other custom indicators .

Each pair has a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

The EA trades on many major currency pairs and timeframes.

The EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M10, M12 , M15, M20, M30, H1 , H2

Real monitoring 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1310302



Real monitoring 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1333080

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37597

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add http://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 2000 or $ 20 on a cent account.

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

VPS.

Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37597#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=28700160

For the Strategy Tester:

Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true , a multi-currency tester is used.

- if set to , a multi-currency tester is used. For quick test, use:

Tick simulation methods:



Control points (nearest less timeframe)

AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY AUDNZD AUDCHF

Parameters

AUDCAD - if true , use AUDCAD ;

- if , use ; ...

AUDCHF - if true , use AUDCHF;

- if , use AUDCHF; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;

- the Protocol to download the economic news; http



https



News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes;

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester); GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



