PS Gold Miner

2.33

Hello,

>>>>>   Download **FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)   <<<<<<

Discord group for updates and discussion here
Telegram channel here
Contact Directly here
For Live Results of the EA please visit here.


PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades.

With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedging and market reversals.
Feel free to test the EA and ping me if you have any question.


Recommendation

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD)
  • TF: H1 or H4
  • Min Balance: $1000 or ($10 on cent account)
  • Min leverage 1:30 


Features

  • 4 Trading Strategies
  • Automatic TP and SL level.
  • Works on All Major Forex Pairs and TFs
  • Use Recovery Strategy to reduct risk


Strategies

  • RSI (Starts trading sequence based on RSI indicator)
  • Stochastic (Starts trading sequence based on the Stochastic indicator)
  • Pure Hedging (High Risk/Reward setting)
  • Manual (Manually start the trading sequence which then EA will manage)



EA Settings

  • Allow Buy   - Specify if you want the EA to place the Buy trades
  • Allow Sell     -  Specify if you want the EA to place the Buy trades
  • Strategy Type    - Select a strategy (RSI/Stochastic/Pure Hedging/Manual) this are explained below

Order Parameters

  • Allow Hedging   -  Allow the EA to open hedged trades if your broker allows it.
  • Allow Trades on Friday   - Enable/Disable trading on friday
  • Maximum Spread    - Specify what is the maximum spread to allow the trade (0= do not use)
  • Lot Type   - (Automatic/Manual)  
  • Initial Lot Size   - Set the lot size if you want to use manual lot sizing
  • 2nd Trade Distance   - Distance of 2nd recovery trade from the 1st trade.
  • 2nd Trade Lot Multiplier   - Lot size multiplier for 2nd trade 
  • 3rd Trade Distance     -  Distance of 3nd recovery trade from the 1st trade.
  • 3rd Trade Lot Multiplier   - Lot size multiplier for 3rd trade
  • Next Trade Distance    - Distance of 4th and all next trades
  • Next Trade Multiplier   -  Lot size multiplier for 4th and all next trades
  • Maximum Trades Per side   - Define maximum number of trades you want to allow

Loss Cut Settings

  • Loss Cut Type   - (Amount/Percentage/None)
  • Loss Cut Value   - Close all trades when trades are in set value or percentage loss

Complete RSI Settings (to adjust the RSI's parameters)

Complete Stochatic Setting (to adjust Stochastic indicator's parameter)

Visual Settings (to change the visuals of the EA)



If you have any question feel free to contact me.


Happy Trading!

Kindest Regards,
Nabeel Zafar.

Reviews 7
Manualtrader
491
Manualtrader 2020.11.17 08:27 
 

MQL5 locked the EA for one week, then they asked me to review it. How can I review when I can't install it? I tested the EA on demo. Looks good

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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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Live Bot Maker
Nabeel Zafar
5 (4)
Utilities
Let Your Ideas Earn For You. Convert your Ideas and Strategies in to automated trading bots directly on MT4. Visual Strategy Builder with Instant Results on the chart. This One of a kind strategy builder, allows you to specify rules and visually see the signals based on those rule as you create them. Visit the link for Group, User Manual, Video Examples Why Use LBM LBM is an essential tool for traders of all levels. It allows traders to create strategies quickly and easily, and to test them i
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Natali Vandros
600
Natali Vandros 2023.12.21 14:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Noe Flores Amaya
161
Noe Flores Amaya 2022.04.30 16:41 
 

I tested this ea on two large accounts live. The ea is successful in accumulating losses and blowing accounts. Account = (Draw downs R.I.P.) The seller is none responsive and optimization is useless.

PowerHouse PKFX
190
PowerHouse PKFX 2021.02.16 12:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NN
1174
NN 2021.02.13 17:51 
 

I used this EA last year and it worked very well on xauusd (M5), and since it worked I used it on my real account. One day things changed and this EA started making big losses. Of course I immediately stopped. The problem of this EA is not that it sometimes makes losses, but because it has no safety for the account. The seller should have created the EA in a way to only use 2% of the accessible amount for trading.

Nabeel Zafar
703
Reply from developer Nabeel Zafar 2022.03.21 14:56
Hi,
There is an option to set the loss cut in the EA.
Reynor Buenaflor
1117
Reynor Buenaflor 2020.12.18 06:22 
 

Martigale ea. Signal is using demo account. If the author believes in his ea, he should run a live account and not demo. There are other ea better than this. Save your money.

Nabeel Zafar
703
Reply from developer Nabeel Zafar 2024.09.20 16:52
Yes, it is a very well-balanced martingale EA, you can check the results of the users on our discord server too. Also why do you think I am not using this EA on my live account, I even shared them on the public discord group. Here is my Live account (16K deposit to 280K+ equity) Credentials:
Live Account
Server: FBS-Real-2
Account Number: 220583946
Password: FPINV#2a!dt$
[Deleted] 2020.12.04 18:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Manualtrader
491
Manualtrader 2020.11.17 08:27 
 

MQL5 locked the EA for one week, then they asked me to review it. How can I review when I can't install it? I tested the EA on demo. Looks good

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