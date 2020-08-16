Hello,

>>>>> Download **FREE TRIAL** from here (You can now perform forward test on DEMO account before Purchase)

Discord group for updates and discussion here Telegram channel here Contact Directly here

For Live Results of the EA please visit here.





PS Gold Miner is an automatic trading system for MT4 which uses markets fundamentals and trends to open, manage and close trades.

With the use of advanced recovery strategy it ensure that it can recover from negative trades with hedging and market reversals.

Feel free to test the EA and ping me if you have any question.





Recommendation

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, Gold (XAUUSD)

TF: H1 or H4

Min Balance: $1000 or ($10 on cent account)

Min leverage 1:30





Features

4 Trading Strategies

Automatic TP and SL level.

Works on All Major Forex Pairs and TFs

Use Recovery Strategy to reduct risk





Strategies



RSI (Starts trading sequence based on RSI indicator)

(Starts trading sequence based on RSI indicator) Stochastic (Starts trading sequence based on the Stochastic indicator)

(Starts trading sequence based on the Stochastic indicator) Pure Hedging (High Risk/Reward setting)

(High Risk/Reward setting) Manual (Manually start the trading sequence which then EA will manage)









EA Settings



Allow Buy - Specify if you want the EA to place the Buy trades

- Specify if you want the EA to place the Buy trades Allow Sell - Specify if you want the EA to place the Buy trades

Strategy Type - Select a strategy (RSI/Stochastic/Pure Hedging/Manual) this are explained below

Order Parameters



Allow Hedging - Allow the EA to open hedged trades if your broker allows it.

- Allow the EA to open hedged trades if your broker allows it. Allow Trades on Friday - Enable/Disable trading on friday

- Enable/Disable trading on friday Maximum Spread - Specify what is the maximum spread to allow the trade (0= do not use)

- Specify what is the maximum spread to allow the trade (0= do not use) Lot Type - (Automatic/Manual)

- (Automatic/Manual) Initial Lot Size - Set the lot size if you want to use manual lot sizing

- Set the lot size if you want to use manual lot sizing 2nd Trade Distance - Distance of 2nd recovery trade from the 1st trade.

- Distance of 2nd recovery trade from the 1st trade. 2nd Trade Lot Multiplier - Lot size multiplier for 2nd trade

- Lot size multiplier for 2nd trade 3rd Trade Distance - Distance of 3nd recovery trade from the 1st trade.

- Distance of 3nd recovery trade from the 1st trade. 3rd Trade Lot Multiplier - Lot size multiplier for 3rd trade

Lot size multiplier for 3rd trade Next Trade Distance - Distance of 4th and all next trades

- Distance of 4th and all next trades Next Trade Multiplier - Lot size multiplier for 4th and all next trades

- Lot size multiplier for 4th and all next trades Maximum Trades Per side - Define maximum number of trades you want to allow

Loss Cut Settings

Loss Cut Type - (Amount/Percentage/None)

- (Amount/Percentage/None) Loss Cut Value - Close all trades when trades are in set value or percentage loss

Complete RSI Settings (to adjust the RSI's parameters) Complete Stochatic Setting (to adjust Stochastic indicator's parameter) Visual Settings (to change the visuals of the EA)











If you have any question feel free to contact me.





Happy Trading!

Kindest Regards,

Nabeel Zafar.