Triage Stock

This utility allows you to quickly switch the charts between symbols of Market Watch window.

To switch between the symbols, use the [Up] and [Down] and automatically the next symbol in Market Watch will be showed on the current chart and also current template.

If you want to separate a symbol for later analysis, hit Enter and the chart will open in a new tab and you can continue switching the symbols.

Set the max bars in chart to 1000 to a great experience.

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