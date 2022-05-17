Analise Probabilistica

4.78

I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the probabilistic strategy, there is the opportunity to enter a buy or sell order, always tending to account for fewer colors. Improvements: New Symbol Panel functionality: to more easily monitor the imbalance, you can enter the desired pairs in the parameter. 1 - Alert Notification. 2 - Notification for cell phone. Video about the strategy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy9jlWsDSTA


Reviews 12
Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2025.01.26 14:10 
 

Thanks for the Update, still learning how to use this indicator. If you can provide a small lesson on how to use it. But right now, I'm making use of the Reversal Update you added to it and its making sense. Also please can you help use change the language you use in this indicator to English for better understanding. Thank you

flavio1607
34
flavio1607 2024.12.26 16:39 
 

Indicador ótimo, tenho feio uma grana.

MesusTrader
56
MesusTrader 2024.04.10 14:57 
 

Para o que se propõe, o indicador é muito bom e preciso. Funcionou muito bem no meu MT5. Vi observações sobre estar atrapalhando a visão do gráfico, mas isso é facilmente ajustado, bastando clicar algumas vezes no pequeno sinal de "-" que fica acima dos valores percentuais e numéricos , logo acima dos quadros verdes e vermelhos. A função suprime a matriz de quadros do gráfico e temos sempre visível as informações mais importantes: a quantidade e percentuais de barras "para cima e para baixo" e a diferença percentual entre elas. Se desejar rever os quadros, basta clicar novamente no sinal. Indicador TOP e muito útil para a estratégia. Parabéns pelo projeto.

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TOPOS INDICATOR AND HISTORIC BACKGROUNDS   The Indicator of historical tops and backgrounds is based on the monthly chart where sharks hide so it was developed to facilitate the identification of these regions. The available features are the Incoming Triggers alerts and notifications that are sent to the mobile phone.     Parameters 1-) Tops and Bottoms: You can change the color of the lines and the period in years and the filter range between the top and bottom and the median and consider th
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PANEL OF TOPOS AND HISTORICAL BACKGROUNDS   This is a panel that does not open orders only manages all Symbols and calculates the tops and bottoms and presents the calculation in relation to the top and bottom in 5 Years, 2 Months and 1 Week. It is ideal for filtering the pairs that are in the good regions to operate. You can filter the range and choose whether to consider the body or shadow of the candle in the monthly. Good luck...
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ErisV
14
ErisV 2025.05.29 23:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rdossantos
19
rdossantos 2025.05.07 11:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2025.01.26 14:10 
 

Thanks for the Update, still learning how to use this indicator. If you can provide a small lesson on how to use it. But right now, I'm making use of the Reversal Update you added to it and its making sense. Also please can you help use change the language you use in this indicator to English for better understanding. Thank you

flavio1607
34
flavio1607 2024.12.26 16:39 
 

Indicador ótimo, tenho feio uma grana.

Rubens Luiz Melle Junior
146
Rubens Luiz Melle Junior 2024.05.17 02:10 
 

Ainda em análise, método é interessante e pode ajudar junto de outras ferramentas.

MesusTrader
56
MesusTrader 2024.04.10 14:57 
 

Para o que se propõe, o indicador é muito bom e preciso. Funcionou muito bem no meu MT5. Vi observações sobre estar atrapalhando a visão do gráfico, mas isso é facilmente ajustado, bastando clicar algumas vezes no pequeno sinal de "-" que fica acima dos valores percentuais e numéricos , logo acima dos quadros verdes e vermelhos. A função suprime a matriz de quadros do gráfico e temos sempre visível as informações mais importantes: a quantidade e percentuais de barras "para cima e para baixo" e a diferença percentual entre elas. Se desejar rever os quadros, basta clicar novamente no sinal. Indicador TOP e muito útil para a estratégia. Parabéns pelo projeto.

dmo03
14
dmo03 2024.03.23 16:58 
 

Excelente indicador.

kauanmarques
14
kauanmarques 2023.11.30 15:29 
 

Obrigado

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.09.16 11:15 
 

Muito obrigada!

Rafael Alfredo Capucho
358
Rafael Alfredo Capucho 2023.06.17 08:00 
 

Perfeito muito obrigado

mcfs Rana
94
mcfs Rana 2023.06.11 02:35 
 

Algum tempo atrás fiquei procurando este indicador do Reinaldo Cotrim para testar em minhas análises e tinha desistido. Agora encontrei! Apenas que não dá pra usar com o quadro habilitado pq atrapalha o gráfico mas isso é o de menos importância, pois o que importa são os indicativos de percentuais. Muito obrigada!

natanbg
14
natanbg 2023.01.05 20:55 
 

Interface muito ruim, indicador fica em cima do gráfico, não da opção do Trader ver o gráfico e usar o indicador a mesmo tempo.

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