Analise Probabilistica

I'm sure after a lot of research on the internet, you haven't found any indicator that can help you with forex or binary trading in the latest probability strategy created by famous trader Ronald Cutrim. The strategy is based on a simple count of green and red candles, checking for a numerical imbalance between them over a certain period of time on an investment market chart. If this imbalance is confirmed and is equal to or greater than 16%, according to trader Ronald Cutrim, creator of the probabilistic strategy, there is the opportunity to enter a buy or sell order, always tending to account for fewer colors. Improvements: New Symbol Panel functionality: to more easily monitor the imbalance, you can enter the desired pairs in the parameter. 1 - Alert Notification. 2 - Notification for cell phone. Video about the strategy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dy9jlWsDSTA



