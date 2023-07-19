Smart Currency Strength MT5

Smart Currency Strength is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies.

It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought).

The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength trend through time.


This can be used to identify the most trending currency pair to trade (formed by the most overbought and the most oversold currencies), or as a filter for your strategy, in order to avoid buying a weak currency or selling a strong one.


This indicator can be used in an expert advisor as it features a buffer for each supported currency.


Supported currencies are: EUR, USD, GBP, CAD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CHF

MT4 version is here


Configuration parameters:

Indicator to use: choice of indicator to use for strength calculation, RSI, MFI or Stochastic

Max Number of Bars to Process: since the indicator works on 28 pairs simultaneously, setting this parameter can improve the performance, the default value should be good for all purposes, 0 disables this setting and processes all available bars

RSI Indicator parameters: if you chose RSI you can set its parameters in this section

MFI Indicator parameters: if you chose MFI you can set its parameters in this section

Stochastic Oscillator Indicator parameters: if you chose Stochastic Oscillator you can set its parameters in this section

Show Panel: display the multi-timeframe panel

Overbought level: currencies above this level of strength are considered overbought and are highlighted in blue color in the panel, a line at this level is also drawn in the indicator window

Oversold level: currencies below this level of strength are considered oversold and are highlighted in red color in the panel, a line at this level is also drawn in the indicator window

Default values (65, 35) are optimized for RSI indicator, for MFI it would be advisable to set 70, 30 e for Stochastic 85, 15

Bars Shift: Timeframe bar shift for the values displayed in the panel (default 0 is current bar)

Symbol Prefix and Symbol Suffix: if you are backtesting this indicator and your broker has prefixes or suffixes in the currency pair names (i.e. EURUSD#, EURUSD.m, etc.) you should specify them here


Should you need help with configuration or functionalities feel free to contact me.



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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Clean up Market Watch from unused symbols. If you use multiple advisors and terminals on the same account your Market Watch windows may get filled with unused symbols from orders and positions opened on other terminals. Every symbol in the Market Watch consumes cpu power and bandwidth to get constantly updated and if you are on a vps you want to minimize resources consumption. Market Watch Cleaner helps you with that by periodically cleaning your Market Watch window from unused symbols. Param
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Clean up Market Watch from unused symbols. If you use multiple advisors and terminals on the same account your Market Watch windows may get filled with unused symbols from orders and positions opened on other terminals. Every symbol in the Market Watch consumes cpu power and bandwidth to get constantly updated and if you are on a vps you want to minimize resources consumption. Market Watch Cleaner helps you with that by periodically cleaning your Market Watch window from unused symbols. Param
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Smart Currency Strength
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Smart Currency Strength   is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength tre
Smart Hedge
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Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113024 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, an
Smart Hedge MT5
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Experts
Worried about weekend price crashes wiping your account? Tired of adverse news releases stopping your positions? Trade with peace of mind with Smart Hedge. Smart Hedge protects your positions from weekend gaps and news spikes. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113290 Description : Have you ever feared that some breaking news during the weekend could wipe your account? Did you ever have your positions stopped by an adverse news release during the market open hours? I did, and
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