Symbol1 2Changer MT5
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JIHUN NAMI am Joon, Korean but currently living in Australia.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 February 2022
- Activations: 5
Hello,
This is an easy symbol change panel.
This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer
Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list.
Parameters:
SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,)
ratio - change the size
LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line.
button_width - modify the button size
button_height - modify the button size
Thank you.
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