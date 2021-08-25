Symbol1 2Changer MT5

Hello,


This is an easy symbol change panel.


This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer



Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list.



Parameters:

SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,)

ratio - change the size

LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line.

button_width - modify the button size

button_height - modify the button size



Thank you.


Recommended products
LiveDealMap
Maycon Sussuarana
Indicators
Profit/Loss Visual Indicator – MetaTrader 5 Turn your chart into a real-time trade dashboard! This exclusive MT5 indicator allows you to instantly see the performance of your open positions without opening multiple windows or manually calculating profits and losses. Perfect for traders who want full control and a quick visual overview of their results. How It Works Every open position is automatically highlighted on the chart with a trend line connecting the entry price to the current price. Sma
Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
Indicators
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
FREE
Correlation Matrix Pro by AlgoSphere Quant
Muharrem Rogova
Indicators
Correlation Matrix Pro - Multi Currency Pairs Hedge Scanner Understand the relationships between currency pairs in real-time! A powerful analysis tool that helps you visualize statistical relationships between up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously. Perfect for portfolio management, risk diversification, and hedging strategies. KEY FEATURES - Real-time Pearson correlation using log returns - Monitor up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously - Automatic timeframe detection - Adjustable lookback
FREE
Prop Session Risk Guard MT5
Brijesh Jaiswal
Indicators
Prop Session Risk Guard MT5 is a session-based signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for manual traders who require cleaner entry and exit guidance during active market sessions with integrated risk awareness. This professional tool combines confirmed buy/sell arrows, take-profit/stop-loss projection, session timing filters, spread monitoring, and a clear on-chart dashboard to support disciplined trading decisions. Core Functionality This indicator serves as a manual trading assistant th
Martingale panel MT5
Mohammadbagher Ramezan Akbari
Utilities
In this article, we would like to introduce the trade panel product with the Martingale panel. This panel is made in such a way that it can meet the needs of traders to a great extent. This trade panel actually consists of two trade panels at the same time, with the first one you can take positions with certain profit and loss limits, and with the second one, you can have positions with profit limits but without loss limits. When positions lose, a new position will be added based on the settings
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Account Statistics
TPS Akademie UG
Indicators
Account Statistics – Dashboard for Trading Statistics in MetaTrader 5 Account Statistics is an analysis and reporting tool for MetaTrader 5. It displays the most important metrics of your trading account directly on the chart and enables structured evaluation of your performance over various time periods. The product is aimed at traders who want to systematically analyze their results and document them in a transparent way. Features The integrated dashboard displays the most important trading
FREE
Daily Decider BuySell Indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicators
THE DAILY DECIDER BUYSELL PRO INDICATOR OVERVIEW Unlock the Market's Daily Secret: The Daily Decider BuySell Indicator is Here! Tired of analysis paralysis? Struggling with false signals and noisy markets? What if you could know the market's primary intention within the first few hours of the day and trade with unwavering confidence? Introducing the Daily Decider BuySell Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Pro Tip: Never Miss the first signal of the day This isn't just another indicator cluttering yo
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
Indicators
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in real time, in a clear and quick-to-read dashboard. Goal: identify in seconds which currencies are strong and which are weak, so you can build a focused watchlist (for example, pick pairs where a strong currency faces a weak one).
FREE
Malaysian SnR Enhanced MultiTF SnR Indicator
Xuan Nam Diep
Indicators
# ** Malaysian SnR Enhanced – Multi-Timeframe Support & Resistance Indicator ** Are you tired of guessing where the key support and resistance levels are on your chart? Say hello to **Malaysian SnR Enhanced**, the ultimate **multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator** designed for serious traders who want a clear, top-down view of critical price levels across **W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, and M15 timeframes**. ## What is Malaysian SnR Enhanced? **Malaysian SnR Enhanced** is a powerful,
Zone Reaction Pro MTF
Kiril Ivanov
Indicators
Zone Reaction Pro MTF Автоматични зони на подкрепа и съпротива за множество времеви рамки с пин бар/поглъщащи сигнали за реакция, сигнали за пробив и контроли на графиката с едно щракване — създадени, за да ви помогнат да забележите точки на реакция с висока вероятност, вместо да търсите нива на ръка. Пълно описание Zone Reaction Pro MTF автоматично намира ценовите нива, където пазарът е реагирал най-силно – реални върхове и дъна, които се групират заедно – и ги изобразява като ясни, цветно код
FREE
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicators
Our   Basic Support and Resistance   indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart /   MT4 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines onl
IndCorrelationTable
Denis Khokhlov
Indicators
IndCorrelationTable Ind Correlation Table - designed to help a trader trading in the Forex market using the method based on the correlation dependence of currency pairs. The correlation dependence between two instruments is calculated through the coefficient of K. Pearson and C. Spearman. The main function of the table is to output a formalized signal about the possibility of opening a "basket" of transactions in accordance with pre-set parameters, as well as the direction of transactions in acc
Spread Quick and Smart
Konstantin Perebatov
Indicators
Hello dear friend! Here is my story. Very often, you need to look at spreads for the entire day. But such statistics are hard to find. I decided to write a simple indicator for myself. Extra statistics are never too much . It saves me a hundred times over in time! The main goal: clear and fast. How to use: ***Drop it on the chart ***Configure it minimally ***Enjoy! These are SPREADS after all) Nothing much to explain. Features: ***Very clear. ***Adjustable history depth. ***Adjustable line
LC Trading Sessions
Lucas Albuquerque De Carvalho
Indicators
LC Trading Sessions is a precision indicator designed to map liquidity windows across major global sessions ( New York, London, and Tokyo ). It is the perfect tool for Day Traders and Scalpers who need to visualize market opens and closes while maintaining a clutter-free chart. What does the indicator do? Automatic Mapping: Plots vertical lines with clear labels identifying the start and end of each session. Future Projection: Displays upcoming session opens, allowing you to plan your trading da
FREE
Manager Time Position
Aliou Ba
Utilities
This Small tool allows you to define a time counter in minutes for the closing of your positions according to the number of minutes you have set. For example if you set it to 30 Min, the tool will close each open position after 30 minutes from its opening. The settings ACTIVE: It is to activate the tool and use it to close your positions after the number of minutes defined. MANAGE: you to choose with the symbols managed by the tool. Choose "ALL CURENCY" if you want the system to apply to
FREE
Overtrading Stopper MT5
Kosuke Noguchi
Utilities
Overtrading Stopper MT5 1. Overview Overtrading Stopper MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 utility EA that helps discretionary traders follow their own trading rules. You can set rules in advance, such as: how many times you may trade today, how many consecutive losses should make you stop, how many minutes to pause after a loss, and how to avoid entering several trades in rapid succession. When a configured limit or condition is reached, the EA displays the reason for the protection state on the chart. Depe
MFI Speed MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI Speed" for MT5, No Repaint. - The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. MFI Speed is the 1st derivative of MFI itself. - Money_Flow_Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses   price and volume data   for identifying oversold and overbought zones. - MFI Speed is good for scalping momentum entries into the direction of main trend. - Use it in combination with suitable trend indicator, for example standard EMA (as on pictures). - MFI
Market Hours Pro
Musa Terrance Khosa
Indicators
Market Hours Pro shows Tokyo, London, and New York trading sessions directly on your MT5 chart, including scheduled overlap periods. It’s designed to give you a clear view of global market timing so you can plan trades, spot high-activity periods, and align strategies with standard Forex hours. How It Works Displays scheduled session times visually on your chart. Highlights session overlaps for London/New York and Tokyo/London. Automatically adjusts times for your timezone or broker time. Shows
FREE
Trading Dashboard And Manager for scalping
Martins Navicks
Utilities
MNtradepro Trading Panel – Scalping Manager SHORT DESCRIPTION Manual trading manager for MetaTrader 5 with fast order execution, on-chart TP/SL control, Break Even, spread protection, and risk management tools. DESCRIPTION MNtradepro Trading Panel is a manual trading manager for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast execution and active trade management from a single chart. The panel allows you to open, manage, and protect trades using buttons, hotkeys, and on-chart controls, without opening stand
Multichart Object Sync
Khuong Ho
Indicators
Multichart Object Sync Pro Draw once, see it everywhere. The professional solution for instant multi-chart synchronization. Overview Multichart Object Sync Pro is the ultimate utility for technical traders who demand efficiency. It instantly clones your trendlines, rectangles, and analysis tools across all your open charts. Whether you scalp on the M1 while watching the H1, or use multiple monitors for a full market view, this tool ensures every chart tells the same story. Forget about drawing
Lot Size Calculator MT5
Chi Hong Au Yeung
Indicators
Lot Size Calculator – Position Sizing Tool This indicator calculates lot size based on the selected risk percentage and stop loss distance. It is designed for Forex, metals, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrency trading. Main Features Position sizing based on account balance and chosen risk percentage Market order and pending order modes Visual trade levels: entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on chart Risk-to-reward ratio display Automatic lot adjustment depending on stop loss distanc
M1 Liquidity Scalper
Ragil Atwindra Syamsudin
Indicators
M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro – Professional XAU/USD Scalping Indicator M1 Liquidity Scalper Pro is a high-precision technical indicator designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) scalping on the M1 timeframe . Built for traders who rely on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool automates the detection of institutional footprints—identifying Fair Value Gaps, Market Structure Shifts, Liquidity Sweeps, and Order Blocks with strict volume and session filters to ensure only high-probability setups are displ
SLR Killzone Indicator
Jannie Hendrik Stephanus De Villiers
Indicators
Kill Zone Sessions Indicator – Trade When the Market Actually Moves The Kill Zone Sessions Indicator is designed for traders who want to focus only on the most important trading hours of the day. Instead of guessing when volatility will appear, this indicator clearly highlights the three major global trading sessions directly on your chart — Asia, London, and New York. Each session is automatically marked so you can instantly see where the market is building liquidity, where breakouts often be
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Indicator based on tick-spread imbalance. TF: Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1). Pair: Compatible with Forex, indices, gold, and CFDs (auto-adjustment for JPY pairs, Gold, CFDs). Settings: TickWindow (200) – tick observation window SpreadWeight (1.5) – spread weighting factor NormalizationPeriod (20) – normalization period (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – alert thresholds AlertCooldown (300s) – alert cooldown period Conclusion: The Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 detect
Veniqor Smart Trade Copier PRO
Jan Stepan
Utilities
VENIQOR Smart Trade Copier PRO is more than a simple MT5 trade copier. It combines fast local trade synchronization with flexible risk management, Account Protection and optional News Protection for every Receiver account. As with our other VENIQOR products, we welcome useful customer feedback and are happy to implement meaningful improvements and new features whenever possible. The same EA works as both Master and Receiver . One Master can copy trades to multiple Receivers running on the same
Scalper Pivot
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows. For M1 timeframe. Setup/inputs: First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Symbol1 2Changer Free
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71173?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating005#description Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbo
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer MT4 Free
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. The free version only can change major pairs which are "AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD" The full version can add your symbols. FULL version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71176?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating005 Also, can change the TimeFrame as well. Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displa
FREE
Symbol1 2Changer MT4
JIHUN NAM
Indicators
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Filter:
kjpierce93
215
kjpierce93 2022.08.08 23:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review