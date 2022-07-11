Grid EA Pro RSI MT5
- Experts
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Nguyen Nghiem Duy👉 MQL5 EA / SOURCE CODE / FUND TRADE / COPY TRADE
⏰ EA Price: Free --> 30$ --> 49$ --> 99$ --> 199$ --> 299$ --> 399$ --> 499$ -->……… Cheapest price in the world !!!
💎 Performance is temporary, class is eternal!
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 11 July 2022
- Activations: 10
Grid EA Pro RSI is an professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit.
- Use default setting for GBPUSD, GBPJPY timeframe H1/M5
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
- It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Automatic.
OPTIONS:
- MAX_ORDERS - maximum order;
- RSI_PERIOD - period for calculating the relative strength index;
- UP_LEVEL - upper bound;
- DN_LEVEL - lower bound;
- RSI_TIMEFRAME - timeframe for calculation;
- START_LOT - initial lot;
- LOT_MULTIPLIER - lot multiplier in the order grid;
- MAX_LOT - maximum lot;
- STEP_ORDERS - order grid step;
- STEP_MULTIPLIER - order step multiplication factor, if = -1 then it is not used;
- MAX_STEP - maximum order grid step;
- OVERLAP_ORDERS - from which order to enable the order overlap function;
- OVERLAP_PIPS - minimum profit in pips for closing unprofitable orders;
- STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - stop loss and take profit in pips, if = -1 is not used;
- BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - level and step of breakeven, if = -1 is not used;
- TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - trailing stop level and step, if = -1 is not used;
- MAGIC_NUMBER, ORDERS_COMMENT - magic order number and comment;
- START_TIME, END_TIME - time at which it is allowed to open orders. if = "00:00", then not used;