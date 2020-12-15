Resistance Support Day: Your Daily Navigator of Market Boundaries!

Tired of constantly redrawing support and resistance levels that seem relevant for only a fleeting moment? Do you desire a clear, dynamic picture of key price thresholds, specifically calculated for each individual trading day, allowing you to make informed decisions with greater confidence and accuracy?

Introducing the Resistance Support Day indicator – your reliable tool for identifying dynamic support and resistance levels, calculated specifically for each individual trading day. This indicator will become your indispensable assistant in making informed trading decisions during the current session, providing you with an edge in understanding intraday price dynamics.

Key Feature of the Resistance Support Day Indicator: Focus on the Current Day

The Resistance Support Day indicator focuses on identifying significant support and resistance levels that are most relevant specifically for the current trading day. The calculation of these levels is based on the price activity of the previous day (or on the settings you choose, providing you with flexibility in selecting the time horizon for the calculation), allowing traders to react promptly to potential reversals or continuations of the trend within the current session. This approach minimizes the impact of outdated data and concentrates attention on the freshest market information.

Important: Timeframe Limitations for Correct Operation

The Resistance Support Day indicator is designed and optimized for use on charts with intraday periods, meaning periods shorter than one day (for example, M5, M15, M30, H1). On charts with longer periods, such as H4, D1, W1, MN, the correct display of levels is not guaranteed, as its primary functionality lies in the detailed analysis of intraday price dynamics and the identification of short-term support and resistance levels that are most significant for making immediate trading decisions. Attempting to use the indicator on larger timeframes may lead to incorrect display or absence of levels.

Expanded Benefits of Using the Resistance Support Day Indicator:

Unparalleled Relevance of Levels: Receive fresh, newly calculated support and resistance levels for each trading day. These levels reflect the latest market sentiment and price activity, significantly increasing their relevance for making real-time trading decisions. Forget about outdated levels that no longer reflect the current market situation.

Receive fresh, newly calculated support and resistance levels for each trading day. These levels reflect the latest market sentiment and price activity, significantly increasing their relevance for making real-time trading decisions. Forget about outdated levels that no longer reflect the current market situation. Optimization for Intraday Trading: This indicator is an ideal tool for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who prefers trading on short timeframes. It provides clear guidelines for quick and accurate trades, helping you maximize profits from short-term price movements.

This indicator is an ideal tool for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who prefers trading on short timeframes. It provides clear guidelines for quick and accurate trades, helping you maximize profits from short-term price movements. Exceptionally Clear Visualization: The indicator displays support and resistance levels directly on your chart as clear lines, making them easily noticeable and convenient for visual analysis. You will be able to instantly assess the current price situation relative to key levels.

The indicator displays support and resistance levels directly on your chart as clear lines, making them easily noticeable and convenient for visual analysis. You will be able to instantly assess the current price situation relative to key levels. Powerful Tool for Determining Entry and Exit Points: Use the calculated levels as potential zones for opening long or short positions, as well as for setting take-profit and stop-loss orders. Price approaching a support level can be a signal to open a long position (expecting a bounce), and price approaching a resistance level can be a signal to open a short position (expecting a rejection).

Use the calculated levels as potential zones for opening long or short positions, as well as for setting take-profit and stop-loss orders. Price approaching a support level can be a signal to open a long position (expecting a bounce), and price approaching a resistance level can be a signal to open a short position (expecting a rejection). Significant Improvement in Risk Management: Understanding key support and resistance levels helps you set more informed stop-loss orders, minimizing potential losses in case of unfavorable price movements, and more realistic take-profit orders, securing profits at significant price thresholds.

Understanding key support and resistance levels helps you set more informed stop-loss orders, minimizing potential losses in case of unfavorable price movements, and more realistic take-profit orders, securing profits at significant price thresholds. Increased Accuracy of Trading Signals: By combining the Resistance Support Day indicator with other technical analysis tools, such as moving averages, oscillators, or candlestick patterns, you can significantly increase the accuracy of your trading signals and reduce the number of false breakouts.

By combining the Resistance Support Day indicator with other technical analysis tools, such as moving averages, oscillators, or candlestick patterns, you can significantly increase the accuracy of your trading signals and reduce the number of false breakouts. Time Savings on Manual Analysis: The indicator automatically calculates and displays key levels, freeing up your time from the routine work of identifying them manually. This allows you to focus on developing trading strategies and making final decisions.

The indicator automatically calculates and displays key levels, freeing up your time from the routine work of identifying them manually. This allows you to focus on developing trading strategies and making final decisions. Adaptability to Different Market Conditions: Although the indicator is optimized for intraday trading, understanding daily support and resistance levels can also be useful for traders operating on medium-term timeframes as a reference for the overall market situation.

Detailed Description of Indicator Settings:

Display_Mode: This key setting determines how the indicator will display its readings, offering two main modes for different analytical needs: For all history: In this mode, the indicator will attempt to display the calculated daily support and resistance levels for the entire available chart history. While this can provide a general overview of historical levels, it's important to remember that the indicator's primary functionality is designed for analyzing individual trading days and making decisions within the current session. Using this mode can be helpful for identifying static levels that have historically held significance. For one current day: In this mode, the indicator will display support and resistance levels only for the current trading day, providing the most relevant and up-to-date picture for making real-time decisions. It is strongly recommended to use this mode for the optimal and most effective operation of the indicator , as it provides the trader with the freshest information on key price thresholds for the current trading session.

This key setting determines how the indicator will display its readings, offering two main modes for different analytical needs: ... (other settings for selecting the color of graphic objects): This group of settings is responsible for the visual appearance of the support, resistance lines, and other graphic elements of the indicator. You can customize the color, thickness, and style of each line (e.g., solid, dashed) according to your personal preferences for better visualization and differentiation of levels on the chart. For example, you can choose brighter colors for more significant levels and less noticeable ones for secondary levels.

Expanded Recommendations for Using the Indicator:

The Resistance Support Day indicator demonstrates particular effectiveness when analyzing the GBPUSD currency pair, which is known for its intraday volatility and clear formation of support and resistance levels. However, its use should not be limited to this pair alone. It can also be successfully applied to other currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD), commodity markets (e.g., gold, silver, oil), and indices where sufficient daily volatility and the formation of significant support and resistance levels occur during the trading day.

For achieving the best trading results, it is recommended to use the Resistance Support Day indicator on charts with M15 or M30 periods, as these timeframes provide a balance between the detail of price action and the overall picture of intraday movement. In addition, to confirm signals and filter out false breakouts, it is very useful to combine it with other technical analysis tools, such as:

Moving Averages: Help identify the direction of the trend and dynamic support/resistance levels.

Help identify the direction of the trend and dynamic support/resistance levels. Oscillators (RSI, Stochastic, MACD): Can indicate overbought or oversold market conditions near the calculated levels.

Can indicate overbought or oversold market conditions near the calculated levels. Candlestick Patterns: Patterns such as doji, hammer, shooting star can provide additional signals about a potential price reversal from key levels.

Patterns such as doji, hammer, shooting star can provide additional signals about a potential price reversal from key levels. Technical Chart Patterns: Triangles, channels, head and shoulders can confirm the significance of the calculated levels.

Triangles, channels, head and shoulders can confirm the significance of the calculated levels. Volume: An increase in volume when approaching a level can confirm its significance.

Remember that no indicator is absolutely accurate, so always use the Resistance Support Day in conjunction with your own trading strategy and risk management principles.

With the Resistance Support Day indicator, you will always be aware of the key support and resistance levels for the current trading day, which will significantly increase your efficiency in intraday trading and help you make more informed and profitable decisions!



