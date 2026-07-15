Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT4

Copy trades between MT4 multi accounts and MT5 multi accounts on the same computer — instantly, reliably, completely offline.

Trade once on the Master account and up to 100 Receiver accounts follow in about 5–10 ms speed. No internet bridge, no cloud service, no DLLs, no complicated setup.

One EA does everything: attach it to a chart, choose Master or Receiver, and you are done.


USER GUIDE The same guide is also available for MT4

How to Install Two or More MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminals on One Windows PC? The same method is also for MT4


To copy trades between MT5 and MT4 terminals, you must purchase Ultra Sync Trade Copier MT5(Separate purchase required for MT5)


WHY TRADERS CHOOSE ULTRASYNC

  • 1 Master → up to 100 Receivers on one PC
  • Typical copy speed 5-10 ms (local engine, works without internet copying)
  • Any brokers, any mix of demo and real accounts, different brokers together
  • Hedging and netting accounts supported
  • Survives restarts: no duplicated trades, no lost trades (self-recovering engine)
  • Every Receiver runs independently — one slow terminal never blocks the others


WHAT IS COPIED

  • Market orders (Buy / Sell)
  • All pending orders: Limit, Stop, Stop Limit
  • Pending activation, modification, deletion, expiration
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit and every later change (trailing stop included)
  • Partial close, full close, volume changes


LOT SIZING — 7 MODES + REVERSE COPY

  • Same Lot, Fixed Lot, Lot Multiplier
  • Balance Ratio, Equity Ratio, Margin Ratio
  • Risk % per trade (calculated from the Stop Loss distance)
  • Mirror or Reverse copying (SL/TP swapped, pending types converted correctly)


FILTERS AND SYMBOL MAPPING

  • Buy only / Sell only, manual or EA trades, magic numbers, symbols, comments
  • Trading sessions and weekdays, minimum / maximum lot
  • Unlimited symbol mapping (XAUUSD=GOLD; NAS100=USTEC; GER40=DE40 …)
  • Broker prefix / suffix support (EURUSD.m and similar)


BUILT-IN ONE-CLICK TRADING PANEL (MASTER)

  • BUY / SELL with adjustable lot, lot step buttons and quick-lot presets
  • One-click pending orders at your chosen distance in points
  • CLOSE BUY / CLOSE SELL / CLOSE ALL / CLOSE PROFIT / CLOSE LOSS / CLOSE SYMBOL
  • Every order is validated before sending: permissions, volume, margin, spread
  • Accidental double clicks are ignored; clear result message after every action
  • Professional dark design: draggable, width-resizable, high-DPI aware, remembers position, size and lot after restart


RISK PROTECTION (EACH RECEIVER SEPARATELY)

  • Maximum positions and maximum total lots
  • Maximum daily loss and daily profit target
  • Equity drawdown protection and minimum margin level
  • Emergency Stop with two-click confirmation, Pause / Resume — all restart-safe


PROFESSIONAL EXTRAS

  • Synchronization Audit: every copy action is recorded with a unique ID, timestamps, retries and final result
  • Log export to CSV / TXT / JSON
  • Settings profiles: save, load, backup, restore
  • Low CPU and memory usage — designed for quiet 24/7 operation


HOW TO USE

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in the Master terminal → Mode = Master.
  2. Attach it to any chart in each Receiver terminal → Mode = Receiver, same Channel ID.
  3. That is all. Trade on the Master — every Receiver follows.


IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This is a LOCAL copier: the Master and all Receivers must run on the same computer (same Windows user). This is what makes it fast, private and independent of your internet connection.
  • A trade copier needs two running terminals, so the Strategy Tester cannot demonstrate copying. Please test the copier with two terminals on demo accounts.
  • The EA never trades by itself. It only copies what the Master does and executes your own panel clicks.
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SmartFastTrade AI
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Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
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Amir Atif
4.5 (4)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
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