K Trade Assistant MT5

4.44

Assistant:

Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download)


Please read the operating instructions carefully.


Basics:

  • Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)   Automatic language recognition
  • Support hotkey opening and closing binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions... shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys
  • Unlock supports most function replay operations and can be used in a test environment

    Opening and closing positions area:

      • One-click position opening ( including convenient settings of stop-profit and stop-loss, automatic calculation of lot size and other convenient functions)
      • One-click closing (locking), minimalist style design, you can freely choose the closing type, closing type (long order, short order, or pending order), whether to close orders with profit greater than 0, whether to close loss orders, setting the closing ratio (0~100%), whether to close the reverse position, and the lock function, all of which can be directly operated in the options.
      • Multi-key closing
      • Line order control
      • Calculate the average holding price of long or short orders and draw a line
      • Automatic settings such as stop profit and stop loss
      • Multiple varieties, long, short, classified closing ..

    Order Area:

    • Batch interval pending order function.
    • Batch pending order deletion function

    Automation area:

    • Stop loss protection function
    • Trailing stop function
    • Account risk control
    • Profit protection
    • Batch chart opening

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Product information display area:

    • Display important product information
    • All varieties information display

    Customization Area:

    • Leave blank

    Transaction data statistics area:

    • Profit and loss display
    • Display of loss ratio, available amount and other information
    • Transaction path display
    • Professional data statistics (daily/weekly/monthly/quarterly trading profit and loss statistics)
    • Profit and loss overview (profit, lot size, frequency chart)
    • Position distribution chart
    • Currency Point Chart
    • Balance Equity Curve/Profit Curve
    • Profit and loss per order/lot size per order bar chart
    • Multi-variety curve
    • Statistics
    If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to communicate.



    (Automatic translation)

    Reviews 39
    Jameel Ahmad
    19
    Jameel Ahmad 2026.03.31 15:50 
     

    very good performance

    ridvanarik
    44
    ridvanarik 2026.01.31 21:08 
     

    very good performance

    abdulaziz_af
    129
    abdulaziz_af 2025.12.04 23:38 
     

    very good

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    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
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    Stephen J Martret
    5 (4)
    Utilities
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    Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    5 (2)
    Utilities
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    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
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    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
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    Trading Panel PRO MT5
    Prime Horizon
    Utilities
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    Kaijun Wang
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    Kaijun Wang
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    Kaijun Wang
    5 (4)
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    1 (1)
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    Kaijun Wang
    5 (1)
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    Kaijun Wang
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    Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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    Kaijun Wang
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    Filter:
    TeWanLiu
    131
    TeWanLiu 2026.04.07 14:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jameel Ahmad
    19
    Jameel Ahmad 2026.03.31 15:50 
     

    very good performance

    Eduardo Sanchéz
    176
    Eduardo Sanchéz 2026.03.04 18:45 
     

    Buen indicador

    Yuan Jie Liu
    128
    Yuan Jie Liu 2026.02.08 16:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Kaijun Wang
    184053
    Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2026.05.01 12:08
    官方的认证现在不能复制，要重新下载
    ridvanarik
    44
    ridvanarik 2026.01.31 21:08 
     

    very good performance

    abdulaziz_af
    129
    abdulaziz_af 2025.12.04 23:38 
     

    very good

    zjw888888
    23
    zjw888888 2025.10.12 13:50 
     

    非常好，是我想要的

    Lydia Kwarteng
    2219
    Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 11:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    didier86topalu
    14
    didier86topalu 2025.06.12 09:30 
     

    good

    Benjamin Afedzie
    4086
    Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 19:02 
     

    works for me

    ck.
    59
    ck. 2025.05.07 02:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    rwitodm
    27
    rwitodm 2025.04.11 10:14 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    cdhamleyuk
    20
    cdhamleyuk 2025.01.27 09:59 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    ZiadSherif11
    56
    ZiadSherif11 2025.01.17 01:20 
     

    useful

    刘哥博弈
    144
    刘哥博弈 2024.08.25 04:48 
     

    交易助手

    Gelanito
    34
    Gelanito 2024.05.06 23:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Calogero Vella
    2422
    Calogero Vella 2024.04.12 11:34 
     

    works well. The only thing that needs to be improved is the performance, as the chart is slowed down. But otherwise great. Many thanks to the developer.

    ravi2020-try-new
    64
    ravi2020-try-new 2023.09.12 12:32 
     

    Trying to use this for futures. i could not figure out what it is doing. so deleted after installation.

    Andre Arment
    127
    Andre Arment 2023.05.28 01:22 
     

    Peralatan yang hebat, sangat berguna dan membantu hanya satu kekurangan....yaitu SL dan TP menggunakan pips, saya lebih suka SL dan TP menggunakan harga.

    Luiz Stopa
    37
    Luiz Stopa 2023.05.08 21:58 
     

    Muito bom.

    12
    Reply to review