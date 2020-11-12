Pivot Trading 4

4.83
Pivot trading:

1.pp pivot

2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3

Necessary for traders: tools and indicators

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Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations.

The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and resistance levels are collectively referred to as the pivot level.

The market you see has an opening price, a high price, a low price, and a closing price every day (some markets open 24 hours, such as the foreign exchange market, which usually uses 5pm EST as the opening and closing time). This information contains all the data you use the pivot method.

The pivot point method is so popular because it can be predicted, not delayed. You can use the data from the previous day to calculate the possible turning point on your trading day (current trading day)

Because there are many traders who trade according to the pivot method, you will find that the market is responsive in these key positions. This gives you a trading opportunity.

Pivot Point is an intraday trading method. It is very simple and practical. It is a very "simple" resistance support system. It is a method invented by a master of futures about 10 years ago. It has been widely used in stocks, futures, government bonds, and indexes. On high-volume commodities. The classic Pivot Point is a 7-point system, which is composed of 7 prices. The currently widely used 13-point system is actually the same, but it adds 6 more prices and is used for large-volume commodities.


Reviews 24
Mitchell Lee
59
Mitchell Lee 2024.03.15 21:23 
 

A good standard pivot point indicator to help with straightforward trade exit levels. Recommended.

faier3478
16
faier3478 2023.10.14 13:49 
 

이 지표는 정말 완벽하게 정밀하고 또 정확합니다. 제가 찾던 pivot point 입니다. 정말 감사합니다!

אהרן וובר
18
אהרן וובר 2023.04.22 23:20 
 

כלי מאד טוב ממליץ בחום האינדיקטור שעזר לי להרוויח כ 10% בחודש

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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
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GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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Sefote
24
Sefote 2025.05.26 08:34 
 

Complessivamente buon indicatore

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2025.01.23 10:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mitchell Lee
59
Mitchell Lee 2024.03.15 21:23 
 

A good standard pivot point indicator to help with straightforward trade exit levels. Recommended.

faier3478
16
faier3478 2023.10.14 13:49 
 

이 지표는 정말 완벽하게 정밀하고 또 정확합니다. 제가 찾던 pivot point 입니다. 정말 감사합니다!

אהרן וובר
18
אהרן וובר 2023.04.22 23:20 
 

כלי מאד טוב ממליץ בחום האינדיקטור שעזר לי להרוויח כ 10% בחודש

carlospetrok
24
carlospetrok 2023.04.13 18:39 
 

good indicator pivot trading

Игорь Соболь
26
Игорь Соболь 2023.01.17 16:31 
 

Good Thanks

[Deleted] 2022.10.31 03:23 
 

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xhck6666
14
xhck6666 2022.07.08 11:21 
 

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Armin Jr Nemes
85
Armin Jr Nemes 2022.07.07 10:29 
 

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John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.14 05:16 
 

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backdeskboy
184
backdeskboy 2022.01.30 15:42 
 

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Grigol Nia
59
Grigol Nia 2021.10.03 11:31 
 

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Long Zhang
155
Long Zhang 2021.08.16 11:25 
 

挺不错的

JIANBOWANG
294
JIANBOWANG 2021.08.15 16:08 
 

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kukakuka
299
kukakuka 2021.07.07 15:18 
 

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Peng Jin
220
Peng Jin 2021.07.05 03:46 
 

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DawnMan
309
DawnMan 2021.07.04 17:30 
 

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Ccqwe
354
Ccqwe 2021.07.04 16:16 
 

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ddddfae
289
ddddfae 2021.07.04 03:49 
 

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12
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