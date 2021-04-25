EA Rsi Pro VIP

This is the Pro version, which replaces the first Rsi version of Rsi I posted, which has great multipliers, average prices and entry points for all currency pairs. Most importantly, it has the ability to preserve capital for you.

I wish you a favorable transaction, reaping many profits

Tutorial:

Instruction for RSI Pro v1.0

1. Lot 1 sttrade: volume for 1 sttrade.

2. Max lot: Maximum volume for each trade.

3. DCA Step: Step between 2 trades

4. TP:

Example: You have X orders with DCA step -10, and TP is 10. It means, all trades will be closed when lastest order gain 10 pips profit. So on.

5. Martigle (%). Volume of next trade = Volume of Previous trade * martigle input.

6. Stoploss all (money): close all if total trade on specific chart loss this amount.


Rent EA, buy EA Connect via Skype link to exchange details:

https://join.skype.com/invite/X1Y3At5EwsvY


Support email: sealteamhn@gmail.com

Hotline: Mr.Tu 0971678888 






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Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TI Opti Pro
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