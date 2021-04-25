EA Rsi Pro VIP
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is the Pro version, which replaces the first Rsi version of Rsi I posted, which has great multipliers, average prices and entry points for all currency pairs. Most importantly, it has the ability to preserve capital for you.
I wish you a favorable transaction, reaping many profits
Tutorial:
Instruction for RSI Pro v1.0
1. Lot 1 sttrade: volume for 1 sttrade.
2. Max lot: Maximum volume for each trade.
3. DCA Step: Step between 2 trades
4. TP:
Example: You have X orders with DCA step -10, and TP is 10. It means, all trades will be closed when lastest order gain 10 pips profit. So on.
5. Martigle (%). Volume of next trade = Volume of Previous trade * martigle input.
6. Stoploss all (money): close all if total trade on specific chart loss this amount.
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