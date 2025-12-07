CopierMT4ToMT4

 Trade Copier for MT4
 Supports multiple master and slave terminals
 Local operation without DLL usage
 Optional slow monitoring mode

 Compatible with prop firm and personal accounts


Trade Copier MT4 To MT4



Advanced Multi-Account Trade Copier for MT4/MT5 – Master & Slave Synchronization

This Expert Advisor is a fully automated multi-account trade copying system designed for professional traders who require fast, stable, and flexible synchronization between MT4/MT5 accounts.
It supports unlimited Slave accounts, real-time mirroring of orders, customizable trade-filtering rules, manual symbol-mapping, and a built-in visual dashboard for monitoring copier activity.


---

 Key Features

 Multi-Account Copying (Unlimited Slaves)

Connect any number of Slave terminals to a single Master.
Trades are copied instantly with precise lot-conversion and order-type matching.

 Live Dashboard on Chart

A clean and modern dashboard appears directly on the chart showing:

Number of active Slave accounts

Connection status (Connected / Disconnected / Waiting)

Copier mode (Master / Slave)

This gives you full visibility of copier activity without opening logs or external tools.

 Reliable Trade Synchronization

Copies all market orders

Copies and manages pending orders

Copies SL/TP updates and modifications

Safe close-mirroring (closes on Slave exactly when closed on Master)

Double-verification system prevents missed trades

Loop-protection prevents rapid open/close issues


 Stable Connection Mechanism

An intelligent heartbeat module continuously checks:

Whether the Master is active

Whether Slave accounts are online

Whether synchronization is complete


If any connection drops, the dashboard’s status updates instantly and the EA attempts automatic reconnection.


---

 Symbol Mapping (Manual & Flexible)

Some brokers use different symbol names for the same instrument.
For example:

Master: XAUUSD

Slave: XAUUSD.a

Another broker: GOLD


The built-in Symbol Mapping feature solves this.

What Symbol Mapping Does

Symbol Mapping allows you to manually link the Master’s symbol names to the equivalent symbols on the Slave account, ensuring all trades copy correctly even when brokers use different naming structures.

How to Use

In the EA settings, you can define symbol mapping in this format:

XAUUSD : XAUUSD.a
BTCUSD : BTCUSDm
US30 : US30.cash

Once defined, the copier automatically matches and converts each trade to the correct target symbol.
This is essential for users with multiple brokers or custom symbol formats.


---

 Additional Features

Magic-number filtering

Reverse-copy mode

Risk-based lot calculation

Built-in error protection

High-performance data-exchange engine

And...



