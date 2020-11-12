KDJ Index For MT5

3.86

Necessary for traders: tools and indicators

Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
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The KDJ indicator, also called the stochastic indicator, is a fairly novel and practical technical analysis indicator. It was first used in the analysis of the futures market, and then widely used in the short-term trend analysis of the stock market. It is the most commonly used in the futures and stock markets. Technical analysis tools.
The stochastic indicator KDJ is generally a statistical system used for stock analysis. According to statistical principles, it passes through the highest price, lowest price and the closing price of the last calculation period that occurred in a specific period (usually 9 days, 9 weeks, etc.) And the proportional relationship between these three to calculate the immature random value RSV of the last calculation cycle, and then calculate the K value, D value and J value according to the smooth moving average method, and draw a graph to study the stock Trend.

The stochastic indicator KDJ is calculated based on the basic data of the highest price, lowest price and closing price. The K value, D value and J value obtained are respectively formed at a point on the coordinate of the indicator, connecting countless such points, just Form a complete KDJ indicator that can reflect the trend of price fluctuations. It is mainly a technical tool that uses the true volatility of price fluctuations to reflect the strength of price movements and overbought and oversold phenomena, and sends out buying and selling signals before prices have risen or fallen. In the design process, it mainly studies the relationship between the highest price, the lowest price and the closing price. It also incorporates some of the advantages of momentum concepts, strength indicators and moving averages, so it can be quickly, quickly, and intuitively studied. Quotes. Since the KDJ line is essentially a concept of random fluctuations, it is more accurate for grasping the market trend in the short and medium term.


Reviews 18
Trading Tunnel 5
38
Trading Tunnel 5 2023.10.28 09:20 
 

sir , mt4 version plz

Nicoletto
210
Nicoletto 2021.01.24 10:12 
 

Muy bueno

mikolok
26
mikolok 2024.01.12 08:08 
 

good indicator. Having problems with alerts though

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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5 (1)
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Kaijun Wang
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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Filter:
thomas2004
474
thomas2004 2026.02.25 10:47 
 

ok

刘华钦
36
刘华钦 2026.01.22 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mikolok
26
mikolok 2024.01.12 08:08 
 

good indicator. Having problems with alerts though

MN VR
25
MN VR 2023.12.24 12:04 
 

What is the parameters name foe KPeriod,DPeriod and Slowing? I want to call indicator in my expert and change its parameters.

kriogenika
34
kriogenika 2023.12.03 17:44 
 

veri good

Trading Tunnel 5
38
Trading Tunnel 5 2023.10.28 09:20 
 

sir , mt4 version plz

JIANBOWANG
294
JIANBOWANG 2021.08.15 16:00 
 

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kt7a
17
kt7a 2021.07.20 11:51 
 

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kukakuka
299
kukakuka 2021.07.07 15:12 
 

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Peng Jin
220
Peng Jin 2021.07.05 04:51 
 

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DawnMan
309
DawnMan 2021.07.04 17:17 
 

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Ccqwe
354
Ccqwe 2021.07.04 15:37 
 

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ddddfae
289
ddddfae 2021.07.04 03:41 
 

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chenxingyijiu
294
chenxingyijiu 2021.06.25 15:44 
 

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nrthrnwnd
14
nrthrnwnd 2021.05.14 10:40 
 

Ля, не рабочая тэхнология

ZL668
264
ZL668 2021.03.28 07:19 
 

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Nicoletto
210
Nicoletto 2021.01.24 10:12 
 

Muy bueno

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.13 18:41 
 

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