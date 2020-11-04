Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 7 November 2020
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations observed correlation between varieties of the blank give up showed that the varieties
"Cooperative QQ:556024"
"Cooperation wechat:556024"
"Cooperative email:556024@qq.com"
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