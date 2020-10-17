Pivot Trading pp trading for mt5

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Pivot points have been a trading strategy for a long time, originally used by floor traders. Using this method, you can understand where the market is going in a day through a few simple calculations.

The pivot point in the pivot point method is the turning point of the market direction during the day. A series of points can be obtained by simply calculating the high, low and closing price of the previous day. These points may form key support and resistance lines. The pivot point, support and resistance levels are collectively referred to as the pivot level.

The market you see has an opening price, a high price, a low price, and a closing price every day (some markets open 24 hours, such as the foreign exchange market, which usually uses 5pm EST as the opening and closing time). This information contains all the data you use the pivot method.

The pivot point method is so popular because it can be predicted, not delayed. You can use the data from the previous day to calculate the possible turning point on your trading day (current trading day)

Because there are many traders who trade according to the pivot method, you will find that the market is responsive in these key positions. This gives you a trading opportunity.

Pivot Point is an intraday trading method. It is very simple and practical. It is a very "simple" resistance support system. It is a method invented by a master of futures about 10 years ago. It has been widely used in stocks, futures, government bonds, and indexes. On high-volume commodities. The classic Pivot Point is a 7-point system, which is composed of 7 prices. The currently widely used 13-point system is actually the same, but it adds 6 more prices and is used for large-volume commodities.


Reviews 25
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:28 
 

good

Alessandro Riggi
3206
Alessandro Riggi 2024.06.08 12:16 
 

Great indicator! Works really well

evolux
57
evolux 2023.01.22 11:56 
 

Nice bro

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Kaijun Wang
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Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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4 (1)
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 14:28 
 

good

Alessandro Riggi
3206
Alessandro Riggi 2024.06.08 12:16 
 

Great indicator! Works really well

Gloria Sarpong
10045
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.09 11:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

evolux
57
evolux 2023.01.22 11:56 
 

Nice bro

statisfied
36
statisfied 2022.09.13 19:08 
 

good indicator but MID POINTS ARE MISSING

Natan Da Silva Ribeiro
118
Natan Da Silva Ribeiro 2022.03.08 04:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mostafa.jpour
24
mostafa.jpour 2022.02.16 07:58 
 

not bad

backdeskboy
184
backdeskboy 2022.01.30 15:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lomwell labrador
18
lomwell labrador 2021.12.08 13:00 
 

It's good for me.

Evgeny Belyaev
92440
Evgeny Belyaev 2021.12.01 16:52 
 

5 stars.

Michael Tyler
23
Michael Tyler 2021.10.03 13:10 
 

It works in a basic way. It could be improved to include different pivots for week and month. But as daily, it works. 4 stars.

fared3032
78
fared3032 2021.09.22 16:01 
 

free product always useless

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2021.10.02 16:19
免费的产品,请高抬贵手....
Pak Hong Poon
3013
Pak Hong Poon 2021.09.14 17:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PrincipeRk
34
PrincipeRk 2021.09.12 00:35 
 

Demasiado básico

JIANBOWANG
294
JIANBOWANG 2021.08.15 15:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2021.07.24 13:37 
 

Bom trabalho

kukakuka
299
kukakuka 2021.07.07 15:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Peng Jin
220
Peng Jin 2021.07.05 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

DawnMan
309
DawnMan 2021.07.04 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ccqwe
354
Ccqwe 2021.07.04 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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