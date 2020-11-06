KTrade Fibo For MT5
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.50
- Updated: 12 November 2020
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Fibo: from KTrade
1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band
2. Draw the Fibonacci retracement line and the extension line as a reference
How to get the indicator band analysis -> please refer to the following
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Excellent