Bollinger Band Advanced Edition

Advanced Bollinger Bands:





1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction"





2. The expansion and contraction of the Bollinger outer rail will be marked with a color change on the outer rail"

3. The calculation method of Bollinger Middle Orbit can choose any moving average, such as EMA"

4. You can also choose any price application mode for calculation"

"Cooperative QQ:556024"

"Cooperation wechat:556024"

"Cooperative email:556024@qq.com"













Bollinger Band is a very practical technical indicator designed according to the standard deviation principle in statistics. It consists of three orbital lines, of which the upper and lower lines can be regarded as price pressure lines and support lines respectively. Between the two lines is an average price line. Generally, the price line is in the band-shaped interval composed of upper and lower rails. Walk around, and automatically adjust the position of the track as the price changes. When the wave band narrows, fierce price fluctuations may occur immediately; if the high and low points cross the band edge and immediately return to the wave band, a retracement will occur.



