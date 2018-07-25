RSI Scanner

Utility is designed to monitor and analyze the market conditions for all symbols of the MetaTrader 4 terminal using real-time data from the RSI indicator.

  • Automatically detects all the pairs in your terminal, and also can filter them into groups.
  • Gets the RSI indicator data for all timeframes and all selected pairs.
  • Tracks up to 4 programmable signal patterns and notifies when they appear.
  • Automatically opens a new chart for a given template when you click the desired pair in the table.


Input parameters

  • Pairs to be scanned - select the scan mode (scan symbols from the list or search all available in your terminal).
  • Currency Pairs list - list of scanned pairs for the scan mode "From 'Currency Pairs list' below".
  • Do not scan groups from this blacklist - names of symbol groups to not be scanned, separated by commas (blacklist), if empty then the filter is disabled.
  • Scan groups only from this whitelist - names of symbol groups to be scanned, separated by commas (whitelist), if empty then the filter is disabled.
  • Refresh rate - data refresh rate (in seconds).
  • Display the RSI-values - show indicator values or only icons.
  • Table area color - color of the table.
  • Overbought color - color of the overbought icon.
  • Oversold color - color of the oversold icon.
  • Normal color - color of normal state of the symbol.
  • Alerts, Email Notification, MetaQuotes ID Push Notification - various method of notification about new signals. Do not forget to set up email and MetaQuotes ID in your terminal.
  • Minimum time between identical signals - the minimum time delay between repetitions of identical signals.
  • RSI Max. Level, RSI Min. Level, RSI period, RSI price calculation, RSI shift - standard input parameters of the RSI indicator.
  • Use signal pattern_ (1,2,3.4) - search for patterns of the signal (1,2.3.4).
  • Name - name for each of the 4 signals.
  • M1, M5, M15, etc. - adjustable signal patterns based on the RSI values for each timeframe. A signal is considered valid when all patterns match the actual status of RSI for each timeframe. If any of the timeframes is not used, then the actual status of RSI on this timeframe can be any.


Addendum

RSI is an excellent indicator that determines the strength of the trend and the probability of its change. It allows you to easily determine the overbought or oversold state in the market.

I hope my utility will save you time, help you quickly and conveniently analyze the market and always be aware of what is happening.

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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Extremum Scalper
Tetyana Shcherba
4.17 (12)
Experts
Extremum Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor, that uses a dynamic MM, probabilistic analysis and also strategy of breakout/rebound from the levels of daily and local extremes, and the candlestick Highs. The price Highs and the tick volume serve as the analyzed parameters. Works in different markets with all trade execution modes. Does not use martingale or hidden methods of increasing the position volume. The EA has 9 different extremum calculation algorithms. Uses a drawdown protection,
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Stop And Close
Tetyana Shcherba
2.75 (4)
Utilities
The utility (Expert Advisor) is designed for monitoring and controlling the total drawdown, as well as closing all positions after reaching the specified levels or upon the occurrence of a specified time with the ability to disable the operation of the automatic EAs running in the same terminal. It is capable of tracking the status of the entire account, as well as individual pairs. It works with the positions opened manually or by other automatic EAs. It tracks the open trades in real time mode
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