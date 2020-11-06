KTrade Fibo
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.80
- Updated: 6 October 2021
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Fibo: from KTrade
1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band
2. Draw the Fibonacci retracement line and the extension line as a reference
How to get the indicator band analysis -> please refer to the following
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Very nice. I have a question about a different indicator if I may. 你好。我意识到这是一个不同的指标，而不是我的查询。你能告诉我你将来有没有销售吗？我想尝试波理论全自动趋势线指标， 但在这个时候， 这是很多。 谢谢