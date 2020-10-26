Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts 5 DEMO

Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows

Features:

  • Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot
  • Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different varieties 2. Different varieties can be set for forward and reverse copy orders 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot
  • Comment filtering, MAGIC filtering, signal lot filtering, local product filtering
  • Working hours settings
  • Reverse synchronization SLAVE closing
  • Order binding function: any order can be bound to the set signal source order (double-click the table to edit)
  • Account risk control

Basic functions:

  • The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s
  • Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts
  • Automatically match varieties, 95% of commonly used trading varieties on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are required, and the variety mapping table can be double-clicked to change the corresponding variety. (The mapping table has a quick search variety function)
  • 4 lot calculation modes (1. Ratio 2. Fixed lot 3. Adaptive capital risk 4. Source account capital ratio risk)
  • Special lot mode: The lot number can be calculated based on the stop loss capital risk (the stop loss may be too small and the calculated lot number may be too large, please use it with caution)
  • Multiple platforms, multiple signal sources, multiple receiving terminals can be combined at will (   MT4 and MT5 data are interoperable, but need to be purchased and installed separately )  
  • Transmitter and receiver are two-in-one, select the mode when loading
  • After receiving the position reduction signal, you can perform the position reduction operation.
  • Can copy orders in reverse
  • You can control the copy type and whether to follow the stop loss and take profit
  • Provides 4 types of copy opening price mode settings (1. Opening price range 2. Copying a price that is more advantageous than the signal 3. Copying a price that is less advantageous than the signal 4. No restrictions on opening price)
  • Support automatic language recognition [Chinese, English]

Copier-MT4(Click to download) Copier-MT5(Click to download)


Please read the operating instructions carefully. Optimization plan

MASTER installation:

  • Check the SIGNAL (MASTER) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation

SLAVE installation:

  • Check the receiver (SLAVE) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation
  • If the sender has been loaded, the source account will appear in the list. Select the account you want to copy.
  • Lot Mode Choose the lot mode you need (4 lot modes)
  • For customers without special needs, there is no need to perform other operations after these steps. U Now it is used normally for copy orders.

(Automatic translation)

#tags copy signal kopir forex copy software copier fast copy copy fast


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