Fit Channel
- Indicators
-
Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 8.88
- Updated: 28 January 2024
- Activations: 5
Fit Channel is an indicator that offers a great deal of utility. I considerate it a prime indicator which can be used to test additional indicators being considered for a particular strategy.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Крутой индикатор, отработка совместно с уровнями супер!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
Fit Channel is an indicator that offers a great deal of utility. I considerate it a prime indicator which can be used to test additional indicators being considered for a particular strategy.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
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Крутой индикатор, отработка совместно с уровнями супер!