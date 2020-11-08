Renko indicator MainChart For MT5

3.65

Necessary for traders: tools and indicators

Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
DEMO


砖图 Renko PRO->>> 

The display of the brick map on the main map.


The Renko chart ideally removes price burrs, so it looks very comfortable. In particular, the establishment of a pattern-based trading system on it looks very ideal.

For example, if we plan to use trend lines, we will often find that some trend line breakthroughs do not make much sense, it is just a shock. Dangling, the trend line broke. The use of brick diagrams can effectively avoid similar embarrassment.

Reviews 40
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:04 
 

great product

Wi941209
14
Wi941209 2023.12.30 20:20 
 

Muito bom gráfico limpo atemporal movido pelo preço

Alexander Ivanchenko
132
Alexander Ivanchenko 2023.12.11 06:01 
 

Очень хороший индикатор.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Kaijun Wang
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5 (4)
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4.75 (4)
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Kaijun Wang
Indicators
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Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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4048378
14
4048378 2026.05.18 11:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

makepips
17
makepips 2025.09.05 03:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Yusuf Belfedhal
18
Yusuf Belfedhal 2025.08.28 19:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:04 
 

great product

Denis Eremenko
183
Denis Eremenko 2024.11.21 08:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 17:20 
 

średni

Adil Malik
293
Adil Malik 2024.06.29 01:41 
 

If i try to add any indicator, the indicator attaches itself on the hidden candlesticks behind renko, not on the renko. So, you cannot use any indicators on this renko.

Wi941209
14
Wi941209 2023.12.30 20:20 
 

Muito bom gráfico limpo atemporal movido pelo preço

Alexander Ivanchenko
132
Alexander Ivanchenko 2023.12.11 06:01 
 

Очень хороший индикатор.

Frantisek Silar
118
Frantisek Silar 2023.11.13 08:26 
 

Great tool!!!

AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.11.01 17:26 
 

The Renko Indicator MainChart for MT5 is a game-changer for traders seeking a fresh perspective on price movements. Its unique charting style, based on brick-like blocks, filters out noise and provides a clearer view of trends. This makes it easier to identify key support and resistance levels, aiding in precise entry and exit points. Additionally, its ability to adapt to market conditions is a significant advantage. Overall, the Renko Indicator is a valuable tool for traders looking for a more refined and strategic approach to analyzing price action.Thanks for the developer for sharing good work

rsouza61
14
rsouza61 2023.09.01 23:48 
 

Não funcionou corretamente

pattaya112
278
pattaya112 2023.05.22 20:15 
 

durchschnitt

47618563
14
47618563 2023.05.13 13:25 
 

It is not working when I set brick size at .01

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2023.05.16 05:47
>1
JrLima
98
JrLima 2023.05.01 16:28 
 

Não está sendo favorável inicialmente, porém em fase de testes vai rodar 6 meses para saber se vale apena.

Roland Warning
341
Roland Warning 2023.03.19 11:10 
 

Very good. Fast and simple to implement. All urgent functions for renko included.

Alvaro Exequiel Cabrera
317
Alvaro Exequiel Cabrera 2022.12.02 23:58 
 

No funciona en muchos activos.

Alberthto23
174
Alberthto23 2022.10.12 18:37 
 

Não gostei para mim não funcionou.

Purga
71
Purga 2022.09.14 19:54 
 

Não gostei. Não entendo porquê não existe um gráfico Renko nativo da plataforma.

Carlos_Maia
65
Carlos_Maia 2022.09.11 17:47 
 

É o gráfico Renko...Muito bom.

12
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