Renko indicator MainChart For MT5





砖图 Renko PRO->>>



The display of the brick map on the main map.



The Renko chart ideally removes price burrs, so it looks very comfortable. In particular, the establishment of a pattern-based trading system on it looks very ideal.

For example, if we plan to use trend lines, we will often find that some trend line breakthroughs do not make much sense, it is just a shock. Dangling, the trend line broke. The use of brick diagrams can effectively avoid similar embarrassment.