MACD two line four color For MT5
- Indicators
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Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.66
- Updated: 15 October 2021
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
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