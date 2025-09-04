Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT4, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite among traders seeking clear signals in volatile markets. Users report up to 80% accuracy in detecting sustained trends when using higher candle counts (e.g., 3-5 consecutive candles), with many noting a 15-25% improvement in trade timing by avoiding premature entries and focusing on confirmed momentum shifts. Its benefits include precise identification of trend strength, customizable alerts for hands-free monitoring, and a user-friendly design that enhances decision-making for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders without requiring additional tools.

The Consecutive Candle Indicator MT4 plots green upward arrows (BuyBuffer) below bars after a user-defined number of consecutive bullish candles (default N_CANDLE=3) followed by a bearish candle, signaling potential trend exhaustion or reversal, and red downward arrows (SellBuffer) above bars after consecutive bearish candles followed by a bullish candle. Built with two buffers and using the Wingdings charset for arrow visuals (chartreuse for buy, red for sell, width 2), it ensures no repainting by triggering signals only on candle closes. The indicator supports customizable alert settings (pop-ups, push notifications, emails—all enabled by default) for real-time notifications on new signals, with the N_CANDLE input allowing adjustment of streak sensitivity (e.g., 3 to 5 candles). Its lightweight, lag-free design operates across all timeframes and symbols, making it ideal for confirming trend continuations or spotting reversals in fast-moving markets like forex or crypto, with seamless integration into manual or EA-driven strategies.

Key Features

Trend Streak Detection: Identifies user-defined consecutive bullish (green) or bearish (red) candle streaks (default N_CANDLE=3) followed by an opposite candle, signaling potential trend strength or reversal.

Visual Signal Arrows: Plots chartreuse upward arrows for buy signals (below bars) and red downward arrows for sell signals (above bars) using Wingdings charset, ensuring clear, non-repainting visuals on candle close.

Customizable Candle Count: Adjust N_CANDLE input (default 3) to fine-tune sensitivity for short-term scalping or longer-term trend confirmation across forex, stocks, or crypto markets.

Multi-Alert System: Configurable notifications (pop-ups, push, email—all enabled by default) for new bullish/bearish streak signals, supporting hands-off monitoring on any timeframe.

Timeframe Versatility: Operates seamlessly across all timeframes, from M1 to D1, adapting to scalping, day trading, or swing strategies focused on momentum or reversal setups.

EA-Compatible Buffers: Two buffers (BuyBuffer, SellBuffer) expose signal data for easy integration into expert advisors, enabling automated trading or backtesting.

Lightweight Performance: No repainting or lag, with efficient code optimized for MT4, ensuring smooth operation even on multiple charts or low-resource systems.

User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup with intuitive inputs for candle count and alerts, ideal for beginners and pros seeking clear trend signals without complexity.

The Consecutive Candle Indicator MT4 is an essential tool for traders aiming to capitalize on momentum and reversals, offering precise streak detection, reliable alerts, and seamless integration to enhance trade timing and profitability in dynamic markets.

