MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY



Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all.

This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously.



The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be realistic, the Trader can open multiple orders at the same time choosing a short distance as Take-profit target i. e, the Trader can open 5 orders or more and choose 20-25 as PROFIT TARGET which shall be automatically applied to all the orders simultaneously. This is easy to attain than going for a long distance but yet achieve the same results in a very short time, for instance 25 pips in 5 places give you 125 pips with just 25 pips movements by the price.



As much as it is easy to use this Utility, it is also complicated in the sense that you must be sure of your market analysis and forward movements of the price before you enter trades because it may cause high draw-down except you choose both SL and TP in Ratio 1:1 or 1:2 but you MUST as a matter of fact apply your Stop loss to avoid trouble - that is called discipline (it is not a good practice to trade without Stop-loss!).



To minimize the risk of this Utility, Breakeven is inculcated into it with default setting in the sense that if it moves 10 pips above the Entry price, it will reduce all the Stop-loss to 5 pips behind the Entry price of all the orders. You can adjust all these settings to suit your own strategy.

PARAMETERS

Default lot size: 0.01 - You can change it

Number of Instant Orders: 5 - You can change it

Take profit: 20 - You can change it

Stop loss: 20 - You can change it

Auto-MA SL: false - You can enable it

Distance behind MA SL: 3 - You can change it

Cover For Me: false - You can enable it if needed

Empty SL: 20 - You can change it

Empty TP: 20 - You can change it

Magic Number: 123 - You MUST change it if you are to open another set of order



As you use this Utility with caution, experience the easiest way to make money in Forex market. Use a short time, short movements with multiple orders to hit it consistently!

PLEASE PRACTICE VERY WELL ON DEMO WITH THIS UTILITY AND BE SURE TO HAVE GRABBED HOW TO USE IT EFFECTIVELY BEFORE COMMITTED IT TO REAL MONEY!



Check a few results displayed in the screenshot to see how easy and profitable to use this Utility.

*** Multiple Orders EA MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146847

