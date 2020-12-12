Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4

Hello



This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram

with photo for chart also

you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram

please watch the photos





you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE







and you must download this files

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing

then unzip files then put Files in same folder in mql4 folder





you must make options in MetaTradr like this photo

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing

add this

https://api.telegram.org





good luck

--------------------------------------------------------------

السلام عليكم





هذا الاكسبيرت لإرسال اشارات اي مؤشر بفر إلى قناتك في تليجرام





شارك اشارات مؤشرك مع عملاؤك الموجودين في قناتك





يرجى مشاهة الصور

يجب ان يكون لديك قناة تليجرام وتعمل بوت وتعطيه الصلاحيات وتحصل على التوكن

شاهد هذا الفيديو وستعرف كيف

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE





يجب ان تقوم بتحميل هذا الملف المضغوط

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing

ثم تفك الصغط عنه وتضع الملفات في مكانها الصحيح بنفس اسم المجلد الذي بداخل مجلد

mql4





وتجعل الخيارات في ميتاتريدر مثل هذه الصورة

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing

هذه هي الاضافة

https://api.telegram.org





بالتوفيق ان شاء الله



