Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
- Experts
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Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram
with photo for chart also
you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram
please watch the photos
you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE
and you must download this files
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing
then unzip files then put Files in same folder in mql4 folder
you must make options in MetaTradr like this photo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing
add this
good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا الاكسبيرت لإرسال اشارات اي مؤشر بفر إلى قناتك في تليجرام
شارك اشارات مؤشرك مع عملاؤك الموجودين في قناتك
يرجى مشاهة الصور
يجب ان يكون لديك قناة تليجرام وتعمل بوت وتعطيه الصلاحيات وتحصل على التوكن
شاهد هذا الفيديو وستعرف كيف
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE
يجب ان تقوم بتحميل هذا الملف المضغوط
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing
ثم تفك الصغط عنه وتضع الملفات في مكانها الصحيح بنفس اسم المجلد الذي بداخل مجلد
mql4
وتجعل الخيارات في ميتاتريدر مثل هذه الصورة
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing
هذه هي الاضافة
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله