Channels of Prices
- Indicators
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
this Indicator will draw Channels to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting
you can show one channels or two or tens of channels if you want
please watch our video for more details
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0
good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا المؤشر يرسم قنوات سعرية لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار
يمكنك عرض قناة واحدة أو قناتين أو عشرات القنوات إذا أردت
يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله