Channels of Prices

Hello

this Indicator will draw Channels to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting

you can show one channels or two or tens of channels if you want

please watch our video for more details

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0

good luck

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السلام عليكم

هذا المؤشر يرسم قنوات سعرية لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار

يمكنك عرض قناة واحدة أو قناتين أو عشرات القنوات إذا أردت

يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0