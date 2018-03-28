Japanese Candlesticks Monitor

Japanese Candlesticks Monitor scans Japanese candlesticks. It shows a vertical line and a name of a probable candlestick pattern. The indicator is constantly updated, and new patterns are added.

Your feedback is most welcome. I have just started working on the indicator, and your opinions are highly appreciated.

The indicator does not work on history data. If the indicator has not been launched at a candle opening, that candle is not considered. This means that the indicator works in real time.

Set the required timeframe in the settings, in minutes. For example, to set the H4 timeframe, set the TimeFrame parameter to 240.

Please do not forget that Forex does not guarantee you anything, but I believe that my indicator can be of help.

Currently, the following probable patterns are identified:

  • Hammer
  • Hanging Man
  • Morning Star
