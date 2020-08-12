MTF Signals

Hello

This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on my (MTF) indicators.

you can chooses 3 or 4 "Greens (Up) or Red (Down)" arrows.

and a there a multi chooses in EA to make it more profit.

you can find my (MTF indicators from this link)

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal

you can buy any (MTF indicator) then put the indicator and EA on same chart and will open orders

Please watch our video for more details about my (MTF indicators)

https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M

Good luck

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السلام عليكم

هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على مؤشرات

(MTF)

الخاصة بي.

يمكنك اختيار 3 أو 4 أسهم "خضراء (أعلى) أو حمراء (أسفل)".

وهناك العديد من الخيارات في الاكسبيرت لتحقيق ربح أكثر.

يمكنك العثور على مؤشرات

MTF

الخاصة بي من هذا الرابط

https://www.mql5.com/ar/users/nebal

يمكنك شراء أي مؤشر

MTF

ثم وضع المؤشر والاكسبيرت على نفس الشارت وسوف تفتح الأوامر

يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو الخاص بنا حول مؤشرات

MTF

لمزيد من التفاصيل

https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M

بالتوفيق ان شاء الله



