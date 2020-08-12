MTF Signals
- Experts
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on my (MTF) indicators.
you can chooses 3 or 4 "Greens (Up) or Red (Down)" arrows.
and a there a multi chooses in EA to make it more profit.
you can find my (MTF indicators from this link)
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal
you can buy any (MTF indicator) then put the indicator and EA on same chart and will open orders
Please watch our video for more details about my (MTF indicators)
Good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على مؤشرات
(MTF)
الخاصة بي.
يمكنك اختيار 3 أو 4 أسهم "خضراء (أعلى) أو حمراء (أسفل)".
وهناك العديد من الخيارات في الاكسبيرت لتحقيق ربح أكثر.
يمكنك العثور على مؤشرات
MTF
الخاصة بي من هذا الرابط
https://www.mql5.com/ar/users/nebal
يمكنك شراء أي مؤشر
MTF
ثم وضع المؤشر والاكسبيرت على نفس الشارت وسوف تفتح الأوامر
يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو الخاص بنا حول مؤشرات
MTF
لمزيد من التفاصيل
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
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