Candle Meter
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders, defining inputs by built-in setups. After accumulating the profit specified in the settings, it closes the remaining orders to breakeven. Open “breakout” orders create a grid according to the trend, and each separately “trailing” order allows you to maximize profit from the market.
Please see all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/en_coding/seller
Benefits:
- a unique algorithm for constructing a grid of orders, eliminating the minimum delta between orders, so the grid, based on the analysis of bars, adjusts to the price movement;
- a small starting deposit for grid trading;
- profit taking in each series of orders;
- flexible settings that allow you to get both conservative and "aggressive" sets for bidding;
- built-in Money Management system in 3 versions for more precise risk control.
Recommendations:
- Minimum deposit: based on optimization, settings and testing, from $ 350 (or equivalent) per instrument*;
- Account type: any, preferably ECN for faster execution and lower spreads;
- Currency pair: any, based on sets;
- Timeframe: H1.
* - author's sets have the name of the following type: GBPUSD H1 2010 - 2020-05 min 700 $, where GBPUSD - name of the currency pair, H1 - timeframe, 2010 - 2020-05 (optimization and testing period), min 700 $ - minimum deposit
The main parameters of the adviser:
SetsEA - the name of the sets, currency pair and timeframe
ProfitCollect - profit in the deposit currency, after the fixation of which the orders are closed at breakeven
MM_Method - choosing Money Management
Lot - fixed volume of orders**
LotBalance - value of the account balance in the deposit currency, after which the volume will be increased**
Risk - risk as a percentage of the account balance**
AnalyzePoint - number of analyzed points for bars*
TrailStart - start trailing orders in points*
TrailStep - step of trailing orders in points*
MaxSpread - maximum spread*
Comm - comments on orders
MagicNumber - unique number
DisplayInfo - enable visual panel display
* - all parameters in points are indicated in 4-digit format, the adviser will automatically translate the 5-character
** - an increase in volume occurs after the completion of a series of orders, therefore, in each series and for each open order in it - it is the same.
You can download the current sets for the adviser from the link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736609
All sets attached to the adviser have been tested and optimized at 99% of quotes, real spread, execution and slippage.
Important: before using the adviser on a real account, download the adviser, current sets absolutely free and test its work to understand the principle of work, the size of the deposit that you will need in accordance with your risks.
Good job