Candle Meter

* - author's sets have the name of the following type: GBPUSD H1 2010 - 2020-05 min 700 $, where GBPUSD - name of the currency pair, H1 - timeframe, 2010 - 2020-05 (optimization and testing period), min 700 $ - minimum deposit

The main parameters of the adviser:

SetsEA - the name of the sets, currency pair and timeframe

ProfitCollect - profit in the deposit currency, after the fixation of which the orders are closed at breakeven

MM_Method - choosing Money Management

Lot - fixed volume of orders**

LotBalance - value of the account balance in the deposit currency, after which the volume will be increased**

Risk - risk as a percentage of the account balance**

AnalyzePoint - number of analyzed points for bars*

TrailStart - start trailing orders in points*

TrailStep - step of trailing orders in points*

MaxSpread - maximum spread*

Comm - comments on orders

MagicNumber - unique number

DisplayInfo - enable visual panel display

* - all parameters in points are indicated in 4-digit format, the adviser will automatically translate the 5-character

** - an increase in volume occurs after the completion of a series of orders, therefore, in each series and for each open order in it - it is the same.



You can download the current sets for the adviser from the link: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736609

All sets attached to the adviser have been tested and optimized at 99% of quotes, real spread, execution and slippage.



Important: before using the adviser on a real account, download the adviser, current sets absolutely free and test its work to understand the principle of work, the size of the deposit that you will need in accordance with your risks.