Alex Week

3.43

The Alex Week Expert Advisor trades GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY using pending orders only.

Pending orders are placed at the breakthrough of important levels, which are accumulated throughout a trading week.

Upon completion of the trading week, pending orders are deleted.

The main rule of the EA is to preserve and increase the account balance without large risks.

Unlike Alex Profis, this EA stores old signals for one week. It is very useful for a sharp change of trend.

The EA works on H1.

The Expert Advisor does not require a large deposit and can start working with $50.

Alex Week is fully automatic, does not require trader's interference.

It requires a low spread broker and VPS.

Expert Advisor monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sania2010s/seller


The EA's Features:

  • no need in a large initial deposit;
  • only pending orders are used;
  • implements control over the amount of pending orders, depending on the size of the deposit;
  • each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit);
  • additional check of stop loss and take profit's presence in case of connection loss when placing an order;
  • in case pending order's price slippage, stop loss and take profit levels are re-set at the next tick according to the specified parameters;
  • ability to move the order to breakeven;
  • position trailing stop is used;
  • both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used;
  • ability to set time limitations for the EA operation;
  • no martingale;
  • does not consume too much CPU resources.

Parameters:

  • TP - pending order take profit;
  • SL - pending order stop loss;
  • BBUSize - profit in points, at which the stop loss is moved to the break-even;
  • BBUSizepip - break-even size in points;
  • Magic - magic number;
  • UseTrailing - enable/disable trailing;
  • TrailingStart - profit in points, after which trailing starts;
  • TrailingStep - size of a step, by which the profit should increase in order to move trailing to the next stage;
  • TrailingStop - size of a step, by which the profit should decrease, so that an order is closed;
  • MaxRisk - risk for the deposit per deal;
  • Lots_fixed - fixed lot on/off;
  • Lot - fixed lot size;
  • Slippage - permissible slippage for opening an order;
  • OpenDay - the EA will start trading from this day;
  • OpenHour - EA operation start hour;
  • OpenMinute - EA operation start minute;
  • CloseDay - the day to close and delete all orders;
  • CloseHour - the hour to close and delete all orders;
  • CloseMinute - the minute to close an delete all orders;
  • NonFarmDay - delete orders before nonfarm (day);
  • NonFarmHour - delete orders before nonfarm (hour);
  • NonFarmMinute - delete orders before nonfarm (minute);
  • CheckMargin - accounting of orders depending on the level of the free margin;
  • Order_Comment - order comment.

If you have any question, please contact me before buying.

Please set up the work time of the Expert Advisor according to the work time of your trade server.

Reviews 15
Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2017.07.18 08:37 
 

It was one of my first non-martingale EA's. It was very good from 2014 to the summer of 2015, but then something happened. Waited too long for some improvements, but here there are. I have a feeling that the EA will be one of the best again. Started monitoring with Darwinex. Results are great so far!

RodeRunner
27
RodeRunner 2016.07.11 11:02 
 

i testet the EA for a half Year, very good EA with good price!!!

Gregory Oran Watson
102
Gregory Oran Watson 2016.02.22 17:34 
 

3 week review on 2 brokers, 3 live accounts.

Been trading for some time now. In the past only manual trader. Now my health stops me putting in the screen time needed for manual trading. This is a good EA but you need to analyse and understand how it trades & make a few mods to the set file to get a good result with your broker. Knowing how to do good back tests and how this EA does it's business is essential to developing a good set file for your broker. Then need fast & close coupled VPS, broker with very tight spread, good liquidity and very low commission.

Prefer to pay a small commission and get a ultra tight spread, which enables the EA to almost always get out with a profit on each trade than to pay no commission and suffer a much wider spread that may mean I miss closing the trade in profit. Can say my broker and set file eliminated the last 2 losing trades on the demo account that uses no commission but suffers a wider spread as a result. Bottom line is you always pay commission, either from a wider spread or upfront and get a much tighter spread.

Should add the current set file is ok for a no commission broker with moderate spread but is not what I would use on a commission broker with ultra tight spreads.

Alex Week works well.

