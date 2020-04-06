Probability SR SMA

Hi everyone.

This EA works as the same as the Probability Expert Advisor one, exept the order entry points, here it use the support and resistance level combine with SMA, i explain:

BUY: When price touches the support level and the whole thing happens above the SMA (Up trend).

SELL: When price touches the resistance level and the whole thing happens below the SMA (Down trend).

This configuration enter in the probability technics of the market trends. The inputs parameters remains quite the same, check it out !

 ___SR_SETTINGS___ = "SR Settings"

SR_BarsCount = 12--->  Support and resistance levels is calculated in function of number of bars.

 ___SMA_SETTINGS___ = "SMA Settings"

SMA_Period = 50

___TRADE_SETTINGS___ = "---Trade Settings---"

Proportional/Martingale/Alembex--->  Choose between betting strategies.

LotStart = 0.01

Ghost_TP = 10--->  Ghost TP/SL mean invisible TP/SL, no restriction in pips to place it not seen by your broker, triggered by BID in both directions.

Ghost_SL = 10

___PROPORTIONAL_SETTINGS___ = "---Lot Based On Balance ---"

Balance_SizeNumber = 100000**--->   For example: Your balance is 10000/100000**, lot = 0.1 if your balance increase, your lot increase automatically vice versa.  

___MARTINGALE_SETTINGS___ = "---Martingale/ReInvest/Regular---"

ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 2

RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

ResetOnLosses = 0/ResetOnProfits = 0--->  Set a security for both Martingale/Reverse Martingale.

NOTE: Here you can do 3 things:

Martingale =  ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 2/RestartOnProfit = true/RestartOnLoss = false

Reverse Martinagle =  ProfitMultiplier = 2/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = true

Regular =  ProfitMultiplier = 0/LossMultiplier = 0/RestartOnProfit = false/RestartOnLoss = false

___OTHER_SETTINGS___ = "---Other Settings---"

MagicNumber = 123456

MaxSpread = 2--->  Trade only below 2 pips spread.

MaxSlippage = 2

 

