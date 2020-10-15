Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
- Experts
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram
with sum of profit or Loss Pips
you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram
please watch our video to see how it is fast.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI
you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE
and you must download this files
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing
then unzip files then put Files in same folder in mql4 folder
you must make options in MetaTradr like this photo
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing
add this
good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا الاكسبيرت لإرسال تفاصيل الصفقات عند فتح أو إغلاق اي صفقة بالاضافة لأنه يرسل إحصائيات بعدد النقاط المحققة إلى قناتك في تليجرام
شارك صفقاتك مع عملاؤك الموجودين في قناتك
يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو الخاص بنا لتعرف مدى سرعة ارسال الاشعارات
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI
يجب ان يكون لديك قناة تليجرام وتعمل بوت وتعطيه الصلاحيات وتحصل على التوكن
شاهد هذا الفيديو وستعرف كيف
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE
يجب ان تقوم بتحميل هذا الملف المضغوط
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing
ثم تفك الصغط عنه وتضع الملفات في مكانها الصحيح بنفس اسم المجلد الذي بداخل مجلد
mql4
وتجعل الخيارات في ميتاتريدر مثل هذه الصورة
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1I34XTlkrGukMzbZVPCYIvfndyRjETLNm/view?usp=sharing
هذه هي الاضافة
بالتوفيق ا ن شاء الله