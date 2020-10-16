Copy orders for any computers via Internet Master
- Experts
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet
(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)
it's fast
Open orders
Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit
Close Orders
This is EA (Master)
put it in Experts folder
you must buy
(Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too
from this link
if you want to copy to MT4
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097
if you want to copy to MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414
Please watch our video for more details:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA
This EA will use Telegram to working
Good luck
--------------------------------------------------------------
السلام عليكم
يمكنك نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت
(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)
والنسخ سريع
فتح صفقات
تعديل الوقف والهدف
إغلاق الصفقات
هذا الاكسبيرت
(Master)
ضع هذا الاكسبيرت في مجلد الاكسبيرتات
يجب أن تشتري هذا الاكسبيرت ايضاً
(نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت )
(Slave)
من هذا الرابط
اذا اردت النسخ الى ميتاتريدر 4
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097
اذا اردت النسخ الى ميتاتريدر 5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414
يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA
هذا الاكسبيرت سيستخدم تليجرام كي يعمل
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
رائع شكرا