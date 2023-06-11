Zig Zag strong Robot

Hello


This EA is depending on Zig Zag to find strong points to enter


you can download it and make Back Test before buy it


I recommended GBPUSD 1 Hour, but you can run it and try it on all pairs


good luck

------------------------------------------------------

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته


يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية باستخدام مؤشر زجزاج


ويمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه


بالتوفيق ان شاء الله


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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Change TimeFrame easily and faster
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello this Indicator can Change TimeFrame easily and faster for current chart only or for all charts in same time (very fast) you can change it by press any number from 1 to 9 please watch our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jWz_Y7dMs good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا مؤشر لتغيير الفريم للشارت الحالي او لجميع الشارتات بشكل اسرع وأسهل يمكنك تغيير الفريم بالضغط على اي رقم من 1 الى 9 بحيث يتمت غيير فريم الشارت الحالي فقط او جميع الشار
Channels of Prices
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello this Indicator will draw Channels to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting you can show one channels or two or tens of channels if you want please watch our video for more details https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0 good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا المؤشر يرسم قنوات سعرية لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار يمكنك عرض قناة واحدة أو قناتين أو عشرات القنوات إذا أردت يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التف
MTF MA Trend Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Moving Average) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
MTF macd signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53352  
MTF rsi signals
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( RSI ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53352  
MTF Ichimoku Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Ichimoku ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/533
Open orders from Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
4.5 (8)
Experts
Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT4). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT4) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
MTF Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on my (MTF) indicators. you can chooses 3 or 4 "Greens (Up) or Red (Down)" arrows. and a there a multi chooses in EA to make it more profit. you can find my (MTF indicators from this link) https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal you can buy any (MTF indicator) then put the indicator and EA on same chart and will open orders Please watch our video for more details about my (MTF indicators) https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M Good luck --------------------
MTF MAoO Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( moving average of oscillator) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/
MTF rvi Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Relative Vigor Index ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
MTF Stochastic Oscillator Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (   Stochastic oscillator   ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
MTF Williams Percent Range Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (     Williams Percent Range    ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/e
MTF Money Flow Index Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (   Money Flow Index  ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
MTF atr Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Average True Range ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (3)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave
Nebal S I Saloul
4.6 (5)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (slave) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too from this link if you want to copy from MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 if you want to copy from MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397 Please w
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Buffer Indicator EA MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير م
Alfa MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on Guaranty strategy , it open same position by wide pips every time then will close in profit. it can make a continues profit (maybe little but continues)  you can change all settings but don't be impetuous. you can download it and make Back Test before buy it good luck السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على إستراتيجية مضمونة ، فهو يفتح نفس المركز في كل مرة   لكن على فترات متباعدة ثم سيغلق في الربح. يمكن أن تحقق ربحًا مستمرًا (ربما قليلًا ولكنه مس
Diamond Robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on strong points to enter , and you can use same lots or double lots you can download it and make Back Test before buy it I recommended GBPUSD 15 Minutes, but you can run it and try it on all pairs good luck ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية ، ويمكنك استخدامه بنفس اللوت او مضاعفات  يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
Eagle MT4 robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is using hedge in smart way you can download it and make Back Test before buy it good luck ------------------------------------------------------ Bonjour Cet EA utilise la couverture de manière intelligente vous pouvez le télécharger et faire un Back Test avant de l'acheter bonne chance ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على الهيدج بطريقة ذكية  يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
MTF macd signals MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59092 G
MTF Ichimoku Signals MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Ichimoku ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/590
Copy Open Close orders from Telegram MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT5). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT5) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Copy orders for any computers via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
4.25 (4)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Copy orders for any computers via Internet Slave
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)   it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (slave) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too from this link if you want to copy from MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 if you want to copy from MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397 Plea
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Buffer Indicator EA MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير من
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