Copy orders for any computers via Internet Slave

5

Hello

You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet

(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) 

it's fast

Open orders

Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit

Close Orders

This is EA (slave)

put it in Experts folder

you must buy 

(Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too

from this link

if you want to copy from MT4 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096

if you want to copy from MT5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397


Please watch our video for more details:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA

This EA will use Telegram to working

Good luck

--------------------------------------------------------------

السلام عليكم

يمكنك نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت

(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) 

والنسخ سريع

فتح صفقات

تعديل الوقف والهدف

إغلاق الصفقات

هذا الاكسبيرت

( Slave) 

ضع هذا الاكسبيرت في مجلد الاكسبيرتات

يجب أن تشتري هذا الاكسبيرت ايضاً

(نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت 

( Master )


من هذا الرابط

اذا اردت النسخ من ميتاتريدر 4

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096

اذا اردت النسخ من ميتاتريدر 5

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397



يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA

هذا الاكسبيرت سيستخدم تليجرام كي يعمل

بالتوفيق ان شاء الله

Reviews 1
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
253
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub 2020.12.25 00:38 
 

أحلا وأسرع إكسبرت نسخ صفقات ومايعلق ابدا احسن من خدمة النسخ المدفوعه تبع المنصه تسلم ياوحش البرمجه

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Hello this Indicator can Change TimeFrame easily and faster for current chart only or for all charts in same time (very fast) you can change it by press any number from 1 to 9 please watch our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jWz_Y7dMs good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا مؤشر لتغيير الفريم للشارت الحالي او لجميع الشارتات بشكل اسرع وأسهل يمكنك تغيير الفريم بالضغط على اي رقم من 1 الى 9 بحيث يتمت غيير فريم الشارت الحالي فقط او جميع الشار
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Hello this Indicator will draw Channels to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting you can show one channels or two or tens of channels if you want please watch our video for more details https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0 good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا المؤشر يرسم قنوات سعرية لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار يمكنك عرض قناة واحدة أو قناتين أو عشرات القنوات إذا أردت يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التف
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Nebal S I Saloul
4.5 (8)
Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (   Stochastic oscillator   ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Experts
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4.6 (5)
Experts
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Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
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2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير م
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Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
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Diamond Robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on strong points to enter , and you can use same lots or double lots you can download it and make Back Test before buy it I recommended GBPUSD 15 Minutes, but you can run it and try it on all pairs good luck ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية ، ويمكنك استخدامه بنفس اللوت او مضاعفات  يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
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Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on Zig Zag  to find strong   points to enter you can download it and make Back Test before buy it I recommended GBPUSD 1 Hour, but you can run it and try it on all pairs good luck ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية باستخدام مؤشر زجزاج ويمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
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Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
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Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59092 G
MTF Ichimoku Signals MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Ichimoku ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/590
Copy Open Close orders from Telegram MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT5). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT5) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Copy orders for any computers via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
4.25 (4)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Buffer Indicator EA MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير من
Filter:
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
253
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub 2020.12.25 00:38 
 

أحلا وأسرع إكسبرت نسخ صفقات ومايعلق ابدا احسن من خدمة النسخ المدفوعه تبع المنصه تسلم ياوحش البرمجه

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