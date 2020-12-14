Buffer Indicator EA MT4
- Experts
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator
just but Buy buffer and sell buffer
there is a lot of settings in EA like
take profit
stop loss
trailing stop
duration time
auto lot
double lot
required profit dollars to close
close it reverse
and more
you can download demo version and try it back test
Good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر
الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير من الاعدادات مثل
الهدف
الستوب
الوقف المتحرك
وقت العمل
لوت آلي
مضاعفات لوت
الاغلاق عند ربح معين بالدولار
الاغلاق عند اشارة عكسية
وغيرها
تستطيع تحميله ديمو والتجربة باك تيست
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
I have tried many EA's to perform similar tasks. This EA is very simple and meets the needs of traders without complications. The programmer is very helpful around the clock. This type of EA is usually very expensive. I was very happy with the price and the product... I give it excellent .