Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns.





The considerable advantages of the EA

It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator;

indicator; It does not use Martingale;

Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator.





Description of Input Parameters

Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the options:

No_Use - do not use the pattern;

- do not use the pattern; Buy_Signal - use the pattern as a buy signal;

- use the pattern as a buy signal; Sell_Signal - use the pattern as a sell signal.





Expert Advisor Settings

Magic - magic number;

magic number; Lot_Setting - used lot: Use Fix Lot - fixed, Use Risk - calculated per deal based on StopLoss ;

used lot: - fixed, - calculated per deal based on ; Lot - fixed lot;

fixed lot; Risk - calculated lot based on risk per trade;

calculated lot based on risk per trade; Close On Candle - close order on the candle after a pattern is formed, 0 - disabled;

close order on the candle after a pattern is formed, 0 - disabled; TakeProfit - take profit;

take profit; StopLoss - stop loss;

stop loss; TrailingStop - trailing stop, 0 - disabled;

trailing stop, 0 - disabled; TrailingStart - start of the trailing stop;

start of the trailing stop; TrailingStep - step of the trailing stop;

step of the trailing stop; BreakEven - start of the breakeven, 0 - disabled;

start of the breakeven, 0 - disabled; BreakEvenStep - breakeven value;

breakeven value; Slippage - Slippage;

Slippage; TextSize - size of the text on the chart;

- size of the text on the chart; TextColor - color of the text on the chart;

- color of the text on the chart; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - separator;

- separator; AdvanceBlock_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; BeltHoldLine_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; BeltHoldLine_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; CounterattackLines_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; CounterattackLines_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; DarkCloudCover_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Doji_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Doji_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Engulfing_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Engulfing_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; EveningStar_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Gap_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Gap_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; GravestoneDoji_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Hammer_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; HangingMan_Dowm - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Harami_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Harami_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; InvertedHammer_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; LongLeggedDoji_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; LongLeggedDoji_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; MatHoldPattern_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; MorningStar_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; OnNeckLine_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; OnNeckLine_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Piercing_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SeparatingLines_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SeparatingLines_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ShootingStar_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SideBySideWhite_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; SideBySideWhite_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; StalledPattern_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; TasukiGap_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; TasukiGap_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeCrows_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeLineStrike_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeLineStrike_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeMethods_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeMethods_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; ThreeWhiteSoldiers_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Tweezer_Up - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; Tweezer_Down - candlestick pattern;

candlestick pattern; UpsideGapTwoCrows_Down - candlestick pattern;





Application of the EA

It is necessary to select the candlestick patterns for trading (can trade all patterns simultaneously), order closing method (on the candle after a pattern, by take profit and stop loss, trailing stop and breakeven can also be used). It is recommended to configure the EA according to the results from the report of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator. Closing on a candle after a pattern allows to expect the trading result from the report of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator, the use of stop loss and trailing stop minimizes the losses, take profit closes orders at the peak, all of which have an impact on the trade results.

I can help you with configuration, implementation and analysis.