Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom

Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns.


The considerable advantages of the EA


Description of Input Parameters

Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the options:

  • No_Use - do not use the pattern;
  • Buy_Signal - use the pattern as a buy signal;
  • Sell_Signal - use the pattern as a sell signal.


Expert Advisor Settings

  • Magic - magic number;
  • Lot_Setting - used lot: Use Fix Lot - fixed, Use Risk - calculated per deal based on StopLoss;
  • Lot - fixed lot;
  • Risk - calculated lot based on risk per trade;
  • Close On Candle - close order on the candle after a pattern is formed, 0 - disabled;
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • StopLoss - stop loss;
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop, 0 - disabled;
  • TrailingStart - start of the trailing stop;
  • TrailingStep - step of the trailing stop;
  • BreakEven - start of the breakeven, 0 - disabled;
  • BreakEvenStep - breakeven value;
  • Slippage - Slippage;
  • TextSize - size of the text on the chart;
  • TextColor - color of the text on the chart;
  • ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - separator;
  • AdvanceBlock_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • BeltHoldLine_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • BeltHoldLine_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • CounterattackLines_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • CounterattackLines_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • DarkCloudCover_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • Doji_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Doji_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • Engulfing_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Engulfing_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • EveningStar_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • Gap_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Gap_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • GravestoneDoji_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • Hammer_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • HangingMan_Dowm - candlestick pattern;
  • Harami_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Harami_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • InvertedHammer_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • LongLeggedDoji_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • LongLeggedDoji_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • MatHoldPattern_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • MorningStar_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • OnNeckLine_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • OnNeckLine_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • Piercing_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • SeparatingLines_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • SeparatingLines_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • ShootingStar_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • SideBySideWhite_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • SideBySideWhite_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • StalledPattern_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • TasukiGap_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • TasukiGap_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeCrows_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeLineStrike_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeLineStrike_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeMethods_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeMethods_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • ThreeWhiteSoldiers_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Tweezer_Up - candlestick pattern;
  • Tweezer_Down - candlestick pattern;
  • UpsideGapTwoCrows_Down - candlestick pattern;


Application of the EA

It is necessary to select the candlestick patterns for trading (can trade all patterns simultaneously), order closing method (on the candle after a pattern, by take profit and stop loss, trailing stop and breakeven can also be used). It is recommended to configure the EA according to the results from the report of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator. Closing on a candle after a pattern allows to expect the trading result from the report of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator, the use of stop loss and trailing stop minimizes the losses, take profit closes orders at the peak, all of which have an impact on the trade results.

I can help you with configuration, implementation and analysis.

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Alek Polunin
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Alek Polunin 2022.06.10 18:56 
 

Недоработанный советник.Продавец в чате не отвечает.К покупке не рекомендую

Продавец написал : Помогу с настройкой, применением и анализом. Не помогает!

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