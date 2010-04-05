EA Rocket Market

  • Experts
  • Yury Zaikouski
    Yury Zaikouski

    Yury Zaikouski

    3.5 (10)
    My name is Yury Zaikouski, and I am an old warrior in the financial fields with over 10 years of experience in Forex trading. My passion for finance began in the early 2000s, when Forex was just beginning to gain popularity in the world. I was fascinated by the idea of currency trading, where every
    4 products 1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
The EA Rocket Market trading advisor is designed for active trading on financial markets and is intended both for accelerating deposits and for use on large accounts. Its feature is a high frequency of transactions - more than 20 per day, which makes it suitable for traders seeking to quickly make a profit.
Trader Write me a private message after purchase to get VIP customization of the Expert Advisor.

Main features:

Trading strategy:

1. EA Rocket Market uses a combination of classic methods and strategies. This may include:

Technical analysis: Signals for entering and exiting trades are formed based on popular indicators such as moving averages, RSI, MACD and Fibonacci levels.
Fundamental analysis: The trading advisor can take into account economic news and events that can affect the movement of quotes.

2. High frequency of transactions:

EA Rocket Market carries out more than 20 transactions per day, which allows the trader to receive many opportunities to make a profit. This is due to the fact that the algorithm constantly analyzes the market and reacts to changes in the short term.

3. Deposit acceleration:

The advisor is suitable for accelerating small deposits due to its aggressive strategy. High frequency of transactions and the use of risky but understandable trading methods can lead to a significant increase in the initial capital.

4. Trading on large accounts:

The advisor can also be useful for traders with large accounts. Thanks to optimized algorithms, risk management allows you to use funds effectively, reducing potential losses and focusing on obtaining a stable income.

5. Customizability:

EA Rocket Market offers various settings, allowing traders to adapt it to their needs and trading conditions. This may include capital management parameters, lot size, and acceptable risk level.

6. Support for multiple currency pairs:

The advisor can work on different currency pairs, which makes it possible to find the most profitable deals depending on the current market situation.

7. Process automation:

A fully automated trading process allows traders, even those without deep knowledge of financial markets, to effectively use the advisor without the need for constant monitoring.
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
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Elif Kaya
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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