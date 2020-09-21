Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave

Hello

You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet

(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)



it's fast

Open orders

Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit

Close Orders

This is EA (slave)

put it in Experts folder

you must buy

(Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too

from this link

if you want to copy from MT4



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096

if you want to copy from MT5



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397

Please watch our video for more details:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA

This EA will use Telegram to working

Good luck

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السلام عليكم

يمكنك نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت

(MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)

والنسخ سريع



فتح صفقات



تعديل الوقف والهدف



إغلاق الصفقات

هذا الاكسبيرت ( Slave)

ضع هذا الاكسبيرت في مجلد الاكسبيرتات



يجب أن تشتري هذا الاكسبيرت ايضاً



(نسخ الصفقات بين المنصات لأي كمبيوتر اخر عبر الانترنت ) ( Master )

من هذا الرابط اذا اردت النسخ من ميتاتريدر 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 اذا اردت النسخ من ميتاتريدر 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397



يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7llQMLwGGLA

هذا الاكسبيرت سيستخدم تليجرام كي يعمل

بالتوفيق ان شاء الله