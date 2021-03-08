Rsi Aligator

The indicator do have inside two a tehnical its "RSI" and "Aligator" indicators with histogram for technical analysis of the market, currencies, currency pairs, precious metals and oil, and you can also analyze various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The indicator analyzes quotes and, based on their data, displays its icons on the chart for trading analysis. The indicator works very well, does not freeze and does not slow down even a weak processor in the computer, and is also not very demanding on the rest of the hardware resources on the computer.

This is indicator can to do send of message in a phone

and email. This is have buttons for to do modify parameters.This is indicator do have several mode of the arrow.

indicator have a own window. Nice do analiz for binary option. All a panels is moveable.