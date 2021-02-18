Alfa MT4

Hello

This EA is depending on Guaranty strategy , it open same position by wide pips every time

then will close in profit.

it can make a continues profit (maybe little but continues) 

you can change all settings but don't be impetuous.


you can download it and make Back Test before buy it


good luck


السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على إستراتيجية مضمونة ، فهو يفتح نفس المركز في كل مرة  لكن على فترات متباعدة

ثم سيغلق في الربح.

يمكن أن تحقق ربحًا مستمرًا (ربما قليلًا ولكنه مستمر)

يمكنك تغيير جميع الإعدادات ولكن لا تكن متهورًا.


يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه


بالتوفيق ان شاء الله


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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Change TimeFrame easily and faster
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello this Indicator can Change TimeFrame easily and faster for current chart only or for all charts in same time (very fast) you can change it by press any number from 1 to 9 please watch our video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6jWz_Y7dMs good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا مؤشر لتغيير الفريم للشارت الحالي او لجميع الشارتات بشكل اسرع وأسهل يمكنك تغيير الفريم بالضغط على اي رقم من 1 الى 9 بحيث يتمت غيير فريم الشارت الحالي فقط او جميع الشار
Channels of Prices
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello this Indicator will draw Channels to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting you can show one channels or two or tens of channels if you want please watch our video for more details https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Cq_l9I3Yr0 good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا المؤشر يرسم قنوات سعرية لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار يمكنك عرض قناة واحدة أو قناتين أو عشرات القنوات إذا أردت يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التف
MTF MA Trend Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Moving Average) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
MTF macd signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53352  
MTF rsi signals
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( RSI ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53352  
MTF Ichimoku Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Ichimoku ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/533
Open orders from Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
4.5 (8)
Experts
Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT4). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT4) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
MTF Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on my (MTF) indicators. you can chooses 3 or 4 "Greens (Up) or Red (Down)" arrows. and a there a multi chooses in EA to make it more profit. you can find my (MTF indicators from this link) https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal you can buy any (MTF indicator) then put the indicator and EA on same chart and will open orders Please watch our video for more details about my (MTF indicators) https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M Good luck --------------------
MTF MAoO Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( moving average of oscillator) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/
MTF rvi Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Relative Vigor Index ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
MTF Stochastic Oscillator Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (   Stochastic oscillator   ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
MTF Williams Percent Range Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (     Williams Percent Range    ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/e
MTF Money Flow Index Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in (   Money Flow Index  ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
MTF atr Signals
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Average True Range ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pr
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (3)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave
Nebal S I Saloul
4.6 (5)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (slave) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too from this link if you want to copy from MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 if you want to copy from MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397 Please w
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Buffer Indicator EA MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير م
Diamond Robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on strong points to enter , and you can use same lots or double lots you can download it and make Back Test before buy it I recommended GBPUSD 15 Minutes, but you can run it and try it on all pairs good luck ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية ، ويمكنك استخدامه بنفس اللوت او مضاعفات  يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
Zig Zag strong Robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is depending on Zig Zag  to find strong   points to enter you can download it and make Back Test before buy it I recommended GBPUSD 1 Hour, but you can run it and try it on all pairs good luck ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت في الدخول على نقاط قوية باستخدام مؤشر زجزاج ويمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
Eagle MT4 robot
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA is using hedge in smart way you can download it and make Back Test before buy it good luck ------------------------------------------------------ Bonjour Cet EA utilise la couverture de manière intelligente vous pouvez le télécharger et faire un Back Test avant de l'acheter bonne chance ------------------------------------------------------ السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على الهيدج بطريقة ذكية  يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه بالتوفيق ان شاء الله
MTF macd signals MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59092 G
MTF Ichimoku Signals MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Indicators
Hello This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( Ichimoku ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)  and the options contain (Alert and Mobile , Mail Notifications). Please watch our video for more details https://youtu.be/MVzDbFYPw1M and these is EA for it https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/590
Copy Open Close orders from Telegram MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA (expert advisor) will open orders from Telegram "Auto Open orders from Telegram" (Telegram to MT5). Please watch our video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p06o1xgsD5c download instructions from here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rwZnvgaWoi3gSkEwsi7s5jeatjJLGTWc/view?usp=sharing Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح صفقات آلية وفورية من تليجرام (Telegram إلى MT5) يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من ا
Send Orders Detail and statics MT5 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Copy orders for any computers via Internet Master
Nebal S I Saloul
4.25 (4)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5) it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (Master) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Slave) EA too from this link if you want to copy to MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55097 if you want to copy to MT5   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56414 Please w
Copy orders for any computers via Internet Slave
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello You can copy orders between terminals for any computer via Internet (MT4 to MT4) or (MT4 to MT5) or (MT5 to MT4) or (MT5 to MT5)   it's fast Open orders Modification Stop Loss and Take Profit Close Orders This is EA (slave) put it in Experts folder you must buy  (Copy orders for any computer via Internet Master) EA too from this link if you want to copy from MT4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55096 if you want to copy from MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56397 Plea
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Buffer Indicator EA MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
This EA will open buy or sell orders depending on any buffer indicator just but Buy buffer and sell buffer there is a lot of settings  in EA like take profit stop loss trailing stop duration time auto lot double lot required profit dollars to close close it reverse  and more you can download demo version and try it back test Good luck -------------------------------------------------------------- السلام عليكم هذا الاكسبيرت سيفتح شراء او بيع اعتمادًا على اي مؤشر بفر الاكسبيرت يحتوي على الكثير من
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Hasan Shakir Murtadha Murtadha
238
Hasan Shakir Murtadha Murtadha 2024.01.18 20:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nebal S I Saloul
12542
Reply from developer Nebal S I Saloul 2024.01.18 20:08
هذا يسعدني
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله -------------
My pleasure
Good luck
luonin23
35
luonin23 2021.04.08 18:44 
 

how to set the sell price

Nebal S I Saloul
12542
Reply from developer Nebal S I Saloul 2021.04.10 16:00
Please explain
kornmungngarm
49
kornmungngarm 2021.03.26 21:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nebal S I Saloul
12542
Reply from developer Nebal S I Saloul 2021.03.26 21:05
My pleasure
Good luck
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