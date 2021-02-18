Hello

This EA is depending on Guaranty strategy , it open same position by wide pips every time

then will close in profit.

it can make a continues profit (maybe little but continues)

you can change all settings but don't be impetuous.





you can download it and make Back Test before buy it





good luck





السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على إستراتيجية مضمونة ، فهو يفتح نفس المركز في كل مرة لكن على فترات متباعدة

ثم سيغلق في الربح.

يمكن أن تحقق ربحًا مستمرًا (ربما قليلًا ولكنه مستمر)

يمكنك تغيير جميع الإعدادات ولكن لا تكن متهورًا.





يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه





بالتوفيق ان شاء الله



