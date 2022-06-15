Multiversal

4.04

please read the description.


After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share Multiversal with you.


Multiversal is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs each with a different setting. 

Multiversal is a scalper who is not spread sentive. So It works on every brokers in all conditions.

Multiversal does not use any dangerous strategies like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research.

Multiversal is easy to use. If you still have a questions, send me a message, I'm here for you. I also can help you to put your expert on any vps.

Multiversal has a Quiz (optional). Every day you will have a new question that will appear on your terminal to learn more about finance and some fun facts. You can answer yes or no. If you guys like it, I will update the questions every months.


  • About testing :

All tests on all pairs were backtested with a spread of 40.

All pairs were backtested for four years, from 2018/05/31 to 2022/05/31.

All pairs have been backtested with all possible combinations to find the best performance.

This expert works on 20 different pairs with different parameters for each pair. All results with their parameters can be found on the first page of comments.


  • About recommendations :

I recommend using the pairs listed on the first page of comments with a minimum of $100 for each pair with autolotsize. This can grow very quickly.

If you have $200 I can advise you to only use GBPNZD, which is the pair with the best results, or to use GBPNZD and GBPAUD, which are the 2 best pairs if you want to diversify your opportunities.

Multiversal doesn't need a magic number. Just put one expert per symbol.

If you just download your history, you must wait 6 hours before using the expert.

If you need any advise, contact me by personal message.


  • About settings :
Parameters Default setting Explanations
Alerts
 true You will receive an alert on your terminal when the expert takes an order, closes an order, misses an order due to a spread, or doesn't have enough free margin.
Quiz false If you want a Quiz with a new question every day, put it true. This works even if your terminal's "AutoTrading" is disabled.
autolotsize true It will take orders with as lot, a percent of your balance.
If it's true PercentOfBalanceOnRisk has to be used and Lot is unnecessary and NumberOfExperts has to be used.
If it's false PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is unnecessary and Lot has to be used and NumberOfExperts is unnecessary.
PercentOfBalanceOnRisk 70 This is the percent of your balance that you want to trade with. For exemple : you have $1000, the parameter is 70, it will take an order of around $700 (for a leverage of 1:30, if you have 1:500, you must reduce the percentage).
You can manage it the way you want using your money management.
Only works if autolotsize is true.
NumberOfExperts 1 Is the number expert and symbol you are using. It will divide your PercentOfBalanceOnRisk by this number. For example : you have $1000, PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 70, you use this expert on 2 symbols so it will take an order with as lot : $700 / 2 = 350$.
Only works if autlotsize is true.
lot 0.01 The number of lot that you want to trade with.
Works only is autolotsize is false.
SET1
 4.3 Default SET1 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair.
SET2 16 Default SET2 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair.
SET3 17 Default SET3 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair.
MaxSpread 110 It's the maximal spread that you are allowing. Happens that Sunday night/Monday morning the spread is very very high. 110 is recommended.
TradingOpenHour 0 Every day brokers close their market around midnight for two or three minutes. You have to check on your broker when he closes the market daily. Often it's a trading opportunity and the expert will trade with. Exemple : ICMarket opens at 0h01 and closes at 23h59. 
TradingOpenMinute 1 Check above
TradingCloseHour 23 Check above
TradingCloseMinute 59 Check above
 CloseOrderForWeekend false  If you don't want to have an open order during the weekend, it will close your, the Friday at 23h00. 
 Commentary Comment  The comment you want


Reviews 27
Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2025.06.11 19:33 
 

Super!!!!! Grazie mille!!!funziona bene

jburn1
174
jburn1 2025.05.15 16:52 
 

very good ea,i rate it 5 star +

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.30 00:04 
 

Muy buen EA en ICM corre perfecto, bajo DD. Muy recomendable. Gracias por crear éste Robot

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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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EA Black Dragon
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Experts
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Infinity Trader EA
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Experts
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Experts
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Experts
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Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on   EURUSD  timeframe  M1 . Chevre miel  is  not spread sensitive . Chevre miel  is  very easy to use . Chevre miel   does  not use any dangerous strategy . The expert is free because it doesn't trade often. Settings :    Autolotsize  : can be  true  or  false . if it's  true  the expert will trade with a percent of you balance that you can choose. if it's  false  the expert will trade with the lot that
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Juergen Schnitzler
360
Juergen Schnitzler 2026.02.18 15:10 
 

I don't like the win/loss ratio. With lotsize 0.01, each win is about 70-80 Cents, while each loss is about 2$. So far, the overall losses are higher than the wins.

Christian Quintavalle
624
Christian Quintavalle 2025.06.11 19:33 
 

Super!!!!! Grazie mille!!!funziona bene

jburn1
174
jburn1 2025.05.15 16:52 
 

very good ea,i rate it 5 star +

mabaghban
65
mabaghban 2024.09.02 11:21 
 

i did a mistake. i used default setting and then i had a 24 lot trade! and i was broke

Victor Daniel Danieri Benitez
118
Victor Daniel Danieri Benitez 2024.08.05 04:05 
 

Buenas, estoy probando en varios pares pero en cuenta real no me abre operaciones.

Rohi1360
35
Rohi1360 2024.06.13 12:01 
 

very danger very danger -1402usd and open a trade 6.4lot lastnaight and call my account

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.03.30 00:04 
 

Muy buen EA en ICM corre perfecto, bajo DD. Muy recomendable. Gracias por crear éste Robot

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Junichi Sawada
938
Junichi Sawada 2024.02.12 11:27 
 

Danger

kevinsdhaliwal
66
kevinsdhaliwal 2024.01.31 02:19 
 

great so far

Fahime Delkook
43
Fahime Delkook 2024.01.09 14:32 
 

The EA works well and the risk management is excellent.

vickr
14
vickr 2023.11.17 18:05 
 

Very good EA, I have installed it on a small live account and hopefully it works a well as the demo account.

Tom Broadbridge
160
Tom Broadbridge 2023.10.28 03:37 
 

Stay away, i added it to three pairs, it immediately opened 3 positions which cost me $5k happy i tested on a demo acct

Ghalib Adwan A Alrayes
274
Ghalib Adwan A Alrayes 2023.10.28 01:25 
 

any updates of this great EA

cindy2912
111
cindy2912 2023.08.02 18:36 
 

Also die test sind sehr gut.....aber leider nur im Strategietester. Auf Demo wird fast kein Trade ausgeführt und schon gar nicht nachts. Nachts ist bei allen Brockern der Sperad so hoch das keine Trades zustande kommen. Im Strategietester wurde nur mit 1 Spread getestet, deswegen sind dort so tolle Ergebnisse. Das ist im Real handel niemals zu erreichen. In meinen Augen ist das hier alles nur eine Täuschung und das weiß der Autor hier auch. Deshalb kostet es nichts. Schade das ich so sehr viel Zeit hier verschwendet habe mit testen.

Andreas Andrianto
866
Andreas Andrianto 2023.07.14 06:33 
 

After two weeks of testing, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of this EA. Overall, this EA appears to be safe, but it requires careful consideration of lot sizes and risk management. It performs best when used with a no-commission fee structure, such as a standard account, as commission fees can eat into the profits if you're using ECN /zero spread accounts.

Siew Hung
18
Siew Hung 2023.07.12 05:40 
 

I have used this EA for few weeks and it delivered good profits. Thank you.

antonio marimon
309
antonio marimon 2023.06.14 14:03 
 

De momento solo llevo tres dias de funcionamiento pero ya ha ganado un 12 por ciento no esta nada mal

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.06.11 15:48 
 

i have not got the result

Mehmet Kurt
113
Mehmet Kurt 2023.06.10 14:47 
 

J essayé 1 semaine compte réel avec 50$ capital, fin de la semaine tableau du EA c indiqué 22$ net profit

12
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