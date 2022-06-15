please read the description.





After months of programming and testing, I'm proud to share Multiversal with you.





Multiversal is an expert who works on Timeframe M5 on 20 different pairs each with a different setting.

Multiversal is a scalper who is not spread sentive. So It works on every brokers in all conditions.

Multiversal does not use any dangerous strategies like martingal or hedging that could blow up your account. This expert is the final product of a long period of research.

Multiversal is easy to use. If you still have a questions, send me a message, I'm here for you. I also can help you to put your expert on any vps.

Multiversal has a Quiz (optional). Every day you will have a new question that will appear on your terminal to learn more about finance and some fun facts. You can answer yes or no. If you guys like it, I will update the questions every months.





About testing :

All tests on all pairs were backtested with a spread of 40.

All pairs were backtested for four years, from 2018/05/31 to 2022/05/31.

All pairs have been backtested with all possible combinations to find the best performance.

This expert works on 20 different pairs with different parameters for each pair. All results with their parameters can be found on the first page of comments.

About recommendations :

I recommend using the pairs listed on the first page of comments with a minimum of $100 for each pair with autolotsize. This can grow very quickly.

If you have $200 I can advise you to only use GBPNZD, which is the pair with the best results, or to use GBPNZD and GBPAUD, which are the 2 best pairs if you want to diversify your opportunities.

Multiversal doesn't need a magic number. Just put one expert per symbol.

If you just download your history, you must wait 6 hours before using the expert.

If you need any advise, contact me by personal message.





About settings :

Parameters Default setting Explanations Alerts

true You will receive an alert on your terminal when the expert takes an order, closes an order, misses an order due to a spread, or doesn't have enough free margin. Quiz false If you want a Quiz with a new question every day, put it true. This works even if your terminal's "AutoTrading" is disabled.

autolotsize true It will take orders with as lot, a percent of your balance.

If it's true PercentOfBalanceOnRisk has to be used and Lot is unnecessary and NumberOfExperts has to be used.

If it's false PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is unnecessary and Lot has to be used and NumberOfExperts is unnecessary. PercentOfBalanceOnRisk 70 This is the percent of your balance that you want to trade with. For exemple : you have $1000, the parameter is 70, it will take an order of around $700 (for a leverage of 1:30, if you have 1:500, you must reduce the percentage).

You can manage it the way you want using your money management.

Only works if autolotsize is true. NumberOfExperts 1 Is the number expert and symbol you are using. It will divide your PercentOfBalanceOnRisk by this number. For example : you have $1000, PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 70, you use this expert on 2 symbols so it will take an order with as lot : $700 / 2 = 350$.

Only works if autlotsize is true. lot 0.01 The number of lot that you want to trade with.

Works only is autolotsize is false. SET1

4.3 Default SET1 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair. SET2 16 Default SET2 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair. SET3 17 Default SET3 is for GBPNZD. Check the first page of comments if you are using another pair. MaxSpread 110 It's the maximal spread that you are allowing. Happens that Sunday night/Monday morning the spread is very very high. 110 is recommended. TradingOpenHour 0 Every day brokers close their market around midnight for two or three minutes. You have to check on your broker when he closes the market daily. Often it's a trading opportunity and the expert will trade with. Exemple : ICMarket opens at 0h01 and closes at 23h59. TradingOpenMinute 1 Check above TradingCloseHour 23 Check above TradingCloseMinute 59 Check above

CloseOrderForWeekend false If you don't want to have an open order during the weekend, it will close your, the Friday at 23h00. Commentary Comment The comment you want



