Candle Pattern Master

<EA main logic>





1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL.



2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order.



3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day.



4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss.





<INPUT parameters>

Slippage 3 pips MaxPosition 1 BaseLots 0,01 takeprofit 10pips stoploss 20pips Martingale True/False Max martingale 2 (times) Multiplier (lot size) 2,5









<Best pair & time frame>





EURUSD / GBPUSDTimeFrame M5