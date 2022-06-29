Candle Pattern Master
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 June 2022
<EA main logic>
1. EA reads candle pattern for most profitable of BUY & SELL.
2. If these pattern matches , then EA places the order.
3. If the order was closed with stoploss, then EA should stop trade on that day.
4. Next day EA will re-start again with increasing lot size to recover the loss.
<INPUT parameters>
Slippage 3 pips
MaxPosition 1
BaseLots 0,01
takeprofit 10pips
stoploss 20pips
Martingale True/False
Max martingale 2 (times)
Multiplier (lot size) 2,5
EURUSD / GBPUSD
<Best pair & time frame>
TimeFrame M5
User didn't leave any comment to the rating