Eagle MT4 robot
- Experts
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 July 2023
- Activations: 5
Hello
This EA is using hedge in smart way
you can download it and make Back Test before buy it
good luck
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Bonjour
Cet EA utilise la couverture de manière intelligente
vous pouvez le télécharger et faire un Back Test avant de l'acheter
bonne chance
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السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
يعتمد هذا الاكسبيرت على الهيدج بطريقة ذكية
يمكنك تحميله وعمل باك تيست قبل شرائه
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله