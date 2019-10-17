Trade History Exporter Utility

Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file.


Trade History Exporter:

- automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed

- allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard

- can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier

- calculates the Net Profit per trade

Recommended products
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
Utilities
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
Telegram Informer MT4
Andrey Kaunov
Utilities
Сообщения в Telegram из MT4 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT5 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjk5 Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilities
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
DMI Telegram Notifier
HEGUI Morad
Utilities
DMI Telegram Notifier: Your Trading Notification Assistant on Telegram The DMI Telegram Notifier is a powerful and customizable tool designed to send detailed and instant trade notifications directly to Telegram. Whether you are a professional trader or a passionate enthusiast, this Expert Advisor helps you track your positions, receive alerts on order modifications, and share your results in real time with your followers or trading group. Key Features: Instant Notifications: Receive detailed a
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
Utilities
DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
Telegram to Discord
Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
Utilities
Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
Equity charts
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Equity charts generator creates an offline chart that draws bars corresponding to the account Equity value. The TimeFrame of the Equity chart is the same as the TimeFrame of the chart where the indicator will be placed. Input Parameters: Offline Timeframe - You can select the timeframe in minutes of the generated chart. Use opened file for adding new bars (true/false) - If set to false, a new history file is always created and bars will start drawing from the moment the indicator is placed on t
Script BEP Break Even Point Lock Pips
Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
Utilities
BEP (Break Even Point) for MT4 script   - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend, I have many other useful products.
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Utilities
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
Bar Countdown Timer
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
K-line Terminator - a countdown tool that accurately grasps every second Core Summary: Still anxious about not knowing when the current candlestick will end? 'Candlestick Terminator' is an indispensable tool in your trading toolbox! It utilizes a clear and intuitive countdown timer to display the precise time remaining for the currently active candlestick in real-time, helping you avoid making hasty decisions during the chaotic moments of candlestick transitions, thus allowing you to enter, exit
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
ScalpingOne
Xian Er Sha Ao
Utilities
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One for MT4 setting faile (for white Chart)    http://www.emkyuradias.shop/indexenglish.html One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.   Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) Lot, take profit and
Size calculator
Smail El Hassar
Utilities
Size Calculator allow you to calculate the size you need for your position giving two parametres: the number of pips risked and the money risked, for example if you want to risk 20 USD on 200 pips, then you will need to input 200 in the case reserved for pips and 20 in the case reserved for risk, the size will appear in left top carner of the chart in your metatrader 4 platform,  Size Calculator  support the following symbols : EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD NZDUSD  GOLD WTI  EURJPY GBPJPY USDJPY AUDJPY C
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Trailing on Last Top Bottom MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilities
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Utilities
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Utilities
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Trade History MT4 to Excel xls
Lorenzo Coletta
5 (2)
Utilities
Hello Traders! Version 3.0 of the script has been released!  What's new?  Thanks to your suggestions I have inserted these changes to the tool: 1 - Data input are now date picker, it will be easier and faster to set the data export period; 2 - A message box will check that there is not a file with the same name in your folder; 3 - Error message to check that data insert are correct. If you like this product, take a look to the FULL INTERFACE!   MT4 To Excel Interface This script is a very usefu
BOSS Tester
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
BOSSTESTER (Binary Option Super System Tester) indicator is a simple tester for BOSS binary options trading system. Its objective is constructing a balance line on history data during CALL and PUT transactions performed by BOSS trading system. The tester requires at least 50 bars in history. Inputs Initial Balance - initial balance. Investment Rate - investment rate. Losses Cover Ratio - loss coverage ratio. Payout - payout in %. Loss - loss in %. Trading Style - trading style: Super_Conservati
FREE
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Local Time Ruler Chart Tool
Antonio Augusto Mello Couto
Utilities
Local Time Ruler (MT4) Local Time Ruler is a professional utility indicator that displays your local computer time directly on the chart , using intelligent time markers automatically adapted to each timeframe . It completely removes confusion caused by broker server time and helps traders maintain precise awareness of market sessions, candle timing, and time-based strategies. Key Benefits Displays true local time on the chart Automatically adapts time markers to the active timeframe Clean,
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.26 (58)
Indicators
This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. VERSION MT5 - More useful indicators There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: 1. To the right of the price (runs behind the price); 2. As a comment (in the upper
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Button Panel Trade OneClick VZ
Kusuma Nungki S
Utilities
Simple button panel of trade on your chart with OneClick VZ . This trade panel will make it easier for you. Equipped with several functions that make it very easy for you. You can try Trial Version OneClick V1 in here . This version includes: Open Order Buy Open Order Sell Open Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Close ALL orders Close Order Buy Close Order Sell Delete Pending Order [Buy Limit - Buy Stop - Sell Limit-Sell Stop] Order Management: Stop Loss Take Profit Tra
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (32)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Discord channels you are a member of directly into MetaTrader 4. No bot token, chat IDs, or admin permissions required. Quick setup : customise your rules in a clean on-chart interface and start copying within minutes. User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version | Telegram Version Core copying features Copy from any Discord channel you are a member of Risk by percent or fixed lot size Exclude specific symbols Copy all signals or only selected signal types Signal recognition with con
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Utilities
A tool that can instantly calculate position size or risk based on a given stop-loss level is critical for both professional and novice traders. The TRADE PRO trading utility provides fast and accurate calculations, helping you make decisions in time-sensitive and volatile market conditions. MT5 VERSION    /    Additional installation materials Main functions: Original. Simple. Effective. A unique and convenient way to open the main trading panel: Hover your mouse over the right side of the ch
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Basic functions: The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are requ
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Utilities
SAFETYLOCK is a powerful tool that enables traders to shield their positions from sudden market reversals by automatically placing an opposite order for any open trade. When a trader or an Expert Advisor (EA) initiates a position, SAFETYLOCK immediately sets a corresponding pending order (Buy Stop or Sell Stop). If the original position starts incurring losses, the pending order is triggered, creating a protective lock that helps mitigate risk. This Expert Advisor offers flexibility, allowing y
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Utilities
Upgrade Your Manual Trading: Enhanced Precision and Control with Trade Manager Assistant Learn how to maximize the benefits of the trade panel by exploring comprehensive setup guides in our complimentary demo version. For further insights, visit this resource: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758625 . Manual trading demands careful analysis and quick decisions. However, challenges such as slow execution, poor risk management, and improper configurations often lead to reduced earnings and incre
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilities
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
More from author
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review