MTF macd signals MT5
- Indicators
-
Nebal S I Saloulmql4 , mql5 programmer
my products
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/nebal/seller
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 16 June 2021
- Activations: 5
Hello
This Indicator will draw Green (Up) and Red (Down) small arrows from Multi TimeFrames based in ( MACD ) to help you to take decision to buy or sell or waiting
If there 4 green arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Up) and If there 4 Red arrows in same vertical line that's mean (Down)
and the options contain (Alert , Mobile and Mail Notifications).
Please watch our video for more details
and these is EA for it
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59092
Good luck
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السلام عليكم
هذا المؤشر يرسم سهامًا صغيرة خضراء (أعلى) وحمراء (أسفل) اعتماداً على اكثر من فريم استناداً على
( MACD )
لمساعدتك على اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو البيع أو الانتظار
إذا كان هناك 4 أسهم خضراء في نفس الخط الرأسي فهذا يعني (أعلى)
و
إذا كان هناك 4 أسهم حمراء في نفس الخط الرأسي فهذا يعني (لأسفل)
وهناك خيارات تنبيه و موبايل وايميل اذا اردت
يرجى مشاهدة الفيديو لمزيد من التفاصيل
وهذا الاكسبيرت الخاص به
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59092
بالتوفيق ان شاء الله